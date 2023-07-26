Dining Senior Storekeeper

Location: Santa Cruz

Job ID: 53751

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy.

For full consideration, applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for a job opening.

The IRD for this job is: 06-06-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu/jobs

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Unit Management Team, the Senior Storekeeper will be responsible for ordering, receiving, and inspecting food service products. The incumbent will communicate, report, and resolve order damages and discrepancies according to UCSC Dining Services policies and procedures. The incumbent will document and maintain approved storehouse practices and systems, including menu management, receiving, and inventory management. The Senior Storekeeper will provide stores inventory accountability and track usage in conjunction with required time frames. The incumbent will establish and maintain operational controls and security, and is responsible for reconciling shipments against purchase orders. The Senior Storekeeper will properly maintain all storage areas in a secure, orderly, and sanitary condition. The incumbent is responsible for storing and managing all food service products to ensure that food quality and safety are maintained and that food waste is minimized. The incumbent will train and provide direction to student workers, as well as Senior Food Service Workers, regarding proper storekeeping procedures and practices

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $24.81 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day, Evening, Weekend

Employee Classification: Partial Year Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Employees (SX)

Job Code Classification: STOREKEEPER SR (005062)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

35% - Ordering

Orders various products for a multi-section unit based on daily, weekly and monthly requirements. Places orders based on computer generated purchase orders and contacts with supervisors. Corrects inaccuracies in the food management system and with the systems and management teams.

Ensures that service staff and production staff receive appropriate deliveries on a timely basis.

Provides information on usage and ordering as requested by the Dining Manager or other units.

Documents vendor problems by completing vendor report in a timely manner.

Assists management with inventory and ordering; assists the Dining Manager in planning supply distribution schedule.

Communicates with appropriate financial office to ensure that approved invoices are paid promptly; returns any damaged or otherwise questionable inventory and informs financial office of invoice inaccuracies or changes.

Reprints service needs from computerized food system.

Submits vendor invoices as instructed by the Dining Manager for approval and signature.

Electronically submits daily orders to vendors as instructed by the Dining Manager.

Maintains a professional working relationship with all staff.

Maintains working relations with vendors and other food service units to render assistance in times of food/non-food shortages, delivery/product issues, etc.

35% - Receiving and Storage

Inspects all merchandise to insure compliance with product specification, amount of order, sanitation and quality control.

Oversees the receiving and distribution of supplies; receives many daily deliveries and reviews invoices for accuracy and the proper condition of supplies.

Monitors loading area so that vehicles and other delivery trucks have necessary access.

Signs invoice after ensuring delivery is correct and all changes necessary are noted.

Compares purchase order to invoice of goods received, notifies manager and ordering agent of discrepancies and/or shortages immediately.

May weigh merchandise received by the pound to ensure invoice weight is correct. Keeps a written log of all items weighed. Corrects invoicing to reflect discrepancies.

Verifies linen deliveries, this includes comparing quantity sent out to be cleaned with quantity returned clean. Advises management of discrepancies.

Notes conditions of delivery such as vehicle and time. Contacts vendor to report delivery issues. Notifies supervisor of discrepancies from policy.

Returns all merchandise that does not meet specifications.

Checks and records a daily written log of temperatures on all walk-in/reach-in refrigerators and freezers.

Maintains high sanitation standards by visually inspecting all products for quality, cleanliness, proper temperature control and infestation. Labels and/or codes all received merchandise according to Dining Services guidelines.

Cleans assigned work areas as directed by Dining Management. Maintains and ensures all unit storage areas, including the loading docks, are cleaned and sanitary to the highest standards.

Stores all items in specified areas in accordance with Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP) guidelines. Dates and rotates all inventory items using the First In, First Out (FIFO) Principles, organizes and cleans all storage spaces. Cleans and sanitizes areas under and behind stock on a regularly scheduled basis, discarding all stock that has spoiled. Informs manager before discarding stock.

Advises Dining Management when leftover food and inventory is not being effectively rotated and used.

Ensures storage areas are locked and secure at all times and that unauthorized personnel are not allowed into secured storage areas.

Issues all food and non-food supplies to production staff for daily operations

Transfers supplies to other units when needed.

15% - Invoicing and Inventory

Submits requisitions, invoices, and purchase orders to office within assigned time frames.

Reviews and then corrects as needed the inventory unit, package, price and quantity on computer inventory sheets.

Reviews inventory analysis for percentage price changes and discrepancies.

Validates inventory with a manual count as assigned by department procedure.

Maintains complete and adequate records of all products issued.

Ensures that all invoices are entered into the computer in an accurate and timely manner.

Supervises central stock storage, distribution; advises management of inventory levels and of any problems arising from central commissary service.

5% - Delivery

Assists and provides backup for delivery person as necessary.

Delivers products to production areas as needed

Provides and accounts for distribution of products to units

5% - Student Staff Supervision

Supervises, schedules, and evaluates student staff and provides direction to other food service workers in stocking, issuing, and cleaning, and in delivering products to production areas as needed.

Provides organized on-the-job training as needed

Encourages team work in the Unit, and sets example for team members by modeling a willingness to perform all job tasks that need to be done

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Provides backup to management staff in A.M. opening of Unit as directed.

Provides management with recommendations for ongoing improvement and implements efficiencies in inventory, stores handling and delivery schedules whenever possible.

Assists the management team and/or unit in other duties as assigned.*

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated related experience in a dining/food environment with responsibilities that include purchasing, receiving, pricing, and stocking and storing perishable and non-perishable product, utilizing a wide range of inventory management skills.

Knowledge and experience working with food specifications including meat buyers guide, USDA produce, poultry and frozen specifications.

Demonstrated related experience working with receiving deliveries including problems, such as shortages of product, receipt of wrong items, or damaged or defective goods.

Direct knowledge and experience working with Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP) Food Safety and Sanitation practices.

Experienced in inventory control and security with the ability to conduct physical cycle counts and maintain computerized inventory records.

Demonstrated organizational skills and time management skills with the ability to follow both oral and written instructions; prioritize work and function independently.

Mathematical skills sufficient to calculate pricing, review invoicing, and maintain inventory.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact positively and effectively with diverse groups of individuals, including vendors, department unit leads, and students, and to work effectively with frequent interruptions.

Skill and experience in the use of computer applications, including the ability to use spreadsheet, databases, word processing, e-mail, and web-based applications.

Knowledge of or ability to learn merchandizing and presentation techniques of food service.

Ability to assign work, give direction and effectively supervise student staff.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bilingual Spanish/ English or willingness to learn.

Experience in using Food Pro Food Service Management System

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

This position is located on the main UCSC campus and may be considered for partial remote work (subject to the terms of a telecommuting agreement). While telecommuting/remote working, the employee is responsible for ensuring a worksite environment suitable for accomplishing their job duties during scheduled hours of work and, if applicable, arranging for dependent care just as they would if they were working in person at a UCSC worksite.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

