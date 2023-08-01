Medical Care Service Worker

County of Santa Cruz The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Psychiatric Medical Director! Do you have experience in experience in Substance Use Disorder Services or Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, strong leadership skills, experience working with Physician groups, and an interest in process improvement and program development? If so, please read on!

Open and Promotional Job # 23-SM7-01

Salary: $5,098 – 6,443 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

The Position: Under direction, to assess client medical needs; to coordinate medical services and benefits for patients; to facilitate medical care from service providers and health care organizations; and to do other work as required. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future positions during the life of the eligible list. The option for remote work may be available based on the type of work and operational needs.

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. Typical ways to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

College or course work in social welfare and medical social services with a year of experience which provides the knowledge and abilities listed,

OR

Two years of experience in a hospital or medical care agency or government sponsored insurance agency performing social services, discharge planning, utilization review or similar duties.

Knowledge: Working knowledge of the medical care delivery system and the various public and private organizations serving the medically indigent; medical diagnosis, treatment procedures, discharge planning and appropriate levels of care; reimbursement systems for medical services; and medical terminology and practices. Some knowledge of common community resources, other public assistance programs and medical service providers; public medical insurance programs, eligibility requirements and scope of coverage.

Ability to: Manage a caseload to meet client needs for a wide variety of medical services; formulate cost- effective alternatives for client health care treatment; establish cooperative working relationships with service providers, community resource agencies and clients; interview effectively to gather pertinent medical, social and financial information; prepare reports, case records, treatment plans and other written documents; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; assess needs, develop treatment plans and determine appropriate community resources for client rehabilitation.

The Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com.

