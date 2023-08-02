Position: Assistant Operations Manager

Location: Scott’s Valley

Salary: $64,480-67,500 per year

Summary: The Assistant Operations Manager is responsible for supporting the Assistant Director of Operations (ADO) in ensuring that programs, event operations and Food and Beverage operations run efficiently. This position champions friendly service and leads teams that attentively execute all event details, fulfill banquet event orders, ensure accurate billing, inventory and achieve guest satisfaction.

Essential Responsibilities will include the following, and other duties may be assigned.

Mission Vision and Values Duties:

Mission: A learning destination where energy, discovery, and creativity flourish.

A learning destination where energy, discovery, and creativity flourish. Vision: Creating hope for living well.

Creating hope for living well. Learning Pillars: Live Well; Lead Well; Love Well; Work Well; Wonder Well

Support Leadership Duties:

Facilitates campus-wide food and beverage offerings, signature classes, and events.

Assists the ADO in overseeing the Kitchen Table, Common Grounds Café and Front of House operations.

Coordinates with the ADO, Director of Event Services, Event Manager, and Executive Chef to facilitate flawless execution of all private events.

Proactively manages assigned events and programs to ensure smooth operational execution.

Coordinates logistical requirements and prepares event sets according to banquet event orders (BEO’s), program briefs, and site visit forms.

Accommodates faculty requests and needs.

Provides campus orientation to guests.

Verifies that event and program space is accessible, clean, comfortable, and secure for guest use.

Manages Guest Experience Agents, Private Event Servers, Production Associates, and Food & Beverage Attendants.

Department Duties:

Prepares and organizes coffee breaks, carts, tables, and action stations with the appropriate supplies for service and maintains cleanliness throughout the service.

Ensures all daylong coffee break services, evening beer and wine bars, private receptions, dinners, and culinary events are maintained.

Assists with the physical set-up and strike down and clealness of event functions and oversees table presentations.

Inspects food and beverage, ensuring standards are followed.

Perfoms inventories and reports to the ADO

Contribute in maintaining the financial goals of his division by controlling costs, expenses and labor based on the Organization’s standards

Support Common Grounds Café operations by coveinrg shifts as needed

Support Rooms Division and other departments operations as needed

Other Duties:

Communicates changes in attendance figures, ensures tracking of consumption, procurement and requisitioning of desired products, and billing accuracy.

Reviews final billing upon conclusion of events and programs.

Works early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Customarily and regularly exercises discretion and independent judgment only under general supervision.

Supervisory Duties:

Holds direct reports accountable for each deliverable’s performance and quality, ensuring that they are timely, complete, and up to organization standards and ensuring the Organization’s core values are upheld.

Manages employee’s performance with a consistent and constructive feedback cycle that takes a collaborative approach to employee learning and development. Administers additional training, coaching, and issues progressive discipline when appropriate.

Proactively conducts workforce planning to ensure staffing availability meets service, product, and/or business demands.

Reviews punctuality and attendance timekeeping reports while holding employees accountable for organization policy. Provides coaching, training, and progressive disciplinary action when necessary.

Monitors and consistently enforces all meal and rest break policies for staff by ensuring compliance with state and federal laws. Audits employee timekeeping records for accuracy and ensures that meal and rest breaks are taken timely per organization policy. Schedules meal breaks when appropriate.

Communicates with staff on organization policy or procedure changes and provides guidance or training when necessary.

Adapts or develops departmental training materials based on workforce skillset, conduct, or schedules training to meet organization goals. Ensures compliance training requirements met and conducted timely and in accordance with regulatory agency requirements.

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.