Position: Event Manager

Location: Scott’s Valley

Salary: $64,480-80,000 per year

Our Purpose

Choose a fulfilling career that allows you to inspire and enrich the world. Located in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, 1440 Multiversity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit philanthropic campus and learning destination committed to creating hope for living well, and welcomes guests for weekend Rest & Renewal stays, private group retreats, immersive wellness weddings, luminary faculty program workshops, community learning events, and more. Our employees are the heart of this important work in fostering greater good in the world.

We are seeking team members who want to be a part of co-creating life-changing experiences while still having fun in their work, energizing, learning and growing with their colleagues. 1440 Multiversity is a workplace that welcomes your ideas, encourages collaboration with your team and embraces our employees as people first - providing opportunities for personal and professional growth while caring for our campus guests with “deep hospitality” from the heart. A Great Place to Work certified organization, we offer comprehensive benefits, a beautiful work environment and opportunities to participate in our learning experiences, as we all find new ways to Live, Lead, Love, Work and Wonder Well with the 1,440 minutes we are granted each day.

Reports to: Director of Event Services

Department: Learning and Event Services

FLSA: Exempt

Position Summary

The Event Manager (the “EM”) is responsible for providing all-inclusive service support to the program planners during all three phases of the event process - pre-planning, event execution and post-event support. This on-site position helps finalize all event details to ensure all programs remain mission-aligned and that all details are properly communicated and executed by 1440 Multiversity.

The EM is expected to be the primary point of contact for program planners, guests, faculty and colleagues related to the execution of all programs and events. The EM will facilitate all event details via timely communication and correspondence to ensure all aspects of assigned programs and events are planned and executed beyond expectations. This role is responsible for tracking and recording all client communication in the appropriate systems while working with the Director of Events as necessary. The ability to multitask is key to this position which is responsible for, but not limited to, determining planning budgets, space allocations as established by Director of Business Strategy, preparation of event diagrams, suggesting team-building and volunteer activities, coordination of learning events, verification of contract details, policies such as deposits and billing, and event scheduling to optimize immersive learning experiences.

This integral position provides crucial support to the Director of Event Services and production team, helping to develop efficient and organized systems that support the successful execution of all details related to the 1440 event experience for on-site multi-day programs, conferences, group meetings, day events, private dinners, team-building activities, philanthropic advocacy programs, ongoing classes and interdepartmental meetings.

The EM must be skilled in developing lasting relationships, ensure accurately detailed and timely dissemination of information back to prospective and existing customers to build client trust, enhance learning opportunities, and optimize guest satisfaction to ensure all clients meet brand mission, identify customer educational and learning objectives, and maximize pre-planning details and communication for a seamless flow of operations.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Accountabilities

Researches and analyzes new product and service offerings - providing cost estimates as needed

Finalize each program’s schedule of events to include attendance, timing, and flow

Troubleshoot potential challenges and conflicts with space assignments and program schedules

Ensure all client communication is accurately and efficiently entered in Delphi FDC

Initiate client cost estimates aligned with established business strategies

Distribute information that impacts campus staff and operations in a timely manner

Work collaboratively with all appropriate operational and administrative departments

Maintain awareness to current inventory of available supplies, equipment, and event venues

Communicate any issues with equipment and supply inventory levels to Director of Events

Execute Program Planning strategies with alignment to 1440 business strategy

Set realistic client expectations with respect to Event team’s product and service delivery

Mutually manage client needs and objectives in balance with workflow policies and procedures

Prepare estimates, proposals, addendums, and other relevant guest information as needed

Ability to collect and input program data using a variety of systems

Personally service all assigned programs/events by offering “one-stop” planning and offering operational support to as needed

Communicate professionally to effectively plan, coordinate, finalize, and execute all events

Determine and track all logistical needs and establish clear systems for ongoing correspondence

Coordinate and schedule all food and beverage functions to meet the needs of each program

Verify that all event spaces, AV and F&B meet the client’s requests as outlined in BEO’s and event briefs

Proactively and routinely inspect events spaces prior to scheduled start times for accuracy to ensure product quality, room cleanliness and vendor assignments - immediately report any/all defects

Anticipate client expectations of excellence in line with 1440 Multiversity quality standards

Prepare weekly Program Brief documents and disseminate all event details to production team and all appropriate department managers

Audit and update Event Orders for accuracy, complete floor plans and special requests

Coordinate and confirm rooming list requests are accurate and that all guests are properly registered

Organize, participate in and lead weekly Program Brief meeting

Manage and track frequent event requests to support future efficiency and organizational development

Greet guests upon arrival to campus, and help orient and prepare them for a successful event launch

Regularly connect and maintain contact with assigned program clients, faculty and other support staff to ensure a positive program experience

Create clear and organized systems for tracking upcoming events and preparing Program Brief documents and Event Orders to manage all details related to each event and all of the orders are signed by the client approving them

Develop and maintain all necessary preparation documents, event schedules, and vendor confirmations prior to event start date

Gather client feedback and ensure team is informed of opportunities for future improvement

Advise senior leadership and colleagues of any reported or potentially critical issues that may arise, including any final billing/ payment requests or updates

Plan, develop, and maintain an ongoing list of professional vendors to provide reliable and high-levels of service and event support as requested by client and aligned with organizational business strategies

Clearly organize all documents and information necessary for event delivery

Prepare for, attend, and proactively attend weekly staff meetings and daily departmental stand-ups and operational CTM meetings to proactively inform all operations teams about upcoming events

Develop clear and efficient communication strategies to ensure all production staff, department heads, and volunteers are prepared to provide excellent event logistical support

Review the accuracy of billing for all banquet event orders / event checks as well as final Invoices

Maintain confidentiality and security of all campus information, correspondence, reports and files

Responsible to ensure that the correct billing is executed at the end of each event following the 1440 Multiversity protocols

Support the Director of Events Services in hiring and training personnel

Ensure event is completed smoothly and step up to resolve any problems that might occur

Analyze the event’s success - prepare, record and file all necessary reports and back-up information

Maintain and fulfill administrative duties in FDC and other data systems

Assist with forecasting preparation on an annual, monthly, and weekly basis

Maintain a detailed working knowledge of all campus product offerings, including accommodations, signature classes, package pricing, audio-visual service, team building and private events

Remain responsive to customers during all three event phases and proactively solve problems

Work with all departments to solve operational challenges and recommend specific improvement of services for customers, resulting in greater bookings and customer satisfaction

Conduct other special projects and miscellaneous duties as assigned

Ability to work holidays, evenings, and weekends

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Essential skills and experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to effectively interact with people of diverse socioeconomic, cultural, disability, and ethnic backgrounds

Service oriented style with professional presentations skills Problem solving

High attention to details

Ability to maintain composure and professionalism with faculty, clients, and staff

Strong organizational skills and thoughtful attention to detail

Ability to adapt to a fast-paced environment and prioritize multiple competing tasks

Demonstrable experience with computer systems including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Power Point, Word, and Excel

Ability to work both independently and as a team member

Education, background, or work history that reflects proven ability to perform essential duties of this position.

Event management background preferred.

CMP designation preferred

College degree or equivalent experience in an administrative and/or supervisory position

Strong orientation to 1440’s mission, vision and values

This role requires working with a team in an office/ campus environment and is not a remote role. Any need for occasional offsite work or business-related travel is at the discretion of senior management and therefore, must be approved prior to booking travel. All expenses or commitments of department funds for any reason, must be approved in advance by a senior department manager.

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

AAP/EEO Statement:

1440 Multiversity provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, 1440 Multiversity complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

1440 Multiversity expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of 1440 Multiversity’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.