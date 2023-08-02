Position: Front Desk Manager (Hospitality)

Location: Scott’s Valley

Salary: $65,000-75,000 per year

Reports to: Assistant Director, Operations

Division: Rooms Departments

FLSA: Exempt

About the Role

1440 Multiversity is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to creating hope for living well. We are continually active in our programming and work hard to fulfill our mission of creating hope for living well. This role is best served by a person with a passion for deep hospitality - a term defined as an authentic and genuine love for others. You will work among a driven team of unique and diverse thinkers that share a similar like-hearted approach to the dedicated service and well-being of others. We expect our team members to uphold our standards and with belief that they are the most valuable resource to accomplishing our work. If you thrive in a high-energy organization, developed an interest in your own personal well-being, are committed to seeing others flourish and thrive, have an appreciation for the outdoors, believe in upholding high service standards, an empowered thinker and problem-solver, and are willing to co-create a positive work culture of belonging and unity you will likely be a great fit to thrive within our organization.

As Front Desk Manager you will help innovate, deliver, and co-create memorable and educational guest experiences while cultivating and nurturing a positive and caring work environment for all staff members. Paramount to your role is energizing 1440’s Culture Principles and doing your part to help ensure fulfillment of the organization’s mission and vision. In addition to the assigned duties below, you will ensure delivery of memorable moments emphasized by meaningful interaction with all operational team members while modeling the desired behavior expected of your colleagues and the teams you oversee. You will actively support and respect the direction established by senior leadership and be accountable to the performance of your job responsibilities to ensure adherence to established standards and protocol throughout campus. As a 1440 leader, you must display sound business acumen, authentic leadership skills, personally invest in the growth and development of your teams, and proactively contribute to the success of each department’s and division’s quantitative and qualitative business goals and fiduciary responsibilities.

All 1440 team members are required to passionately model the organization’s charitable purposes and immersive learning experiences. The expectation is that you will make a positive difference within our organization by stimulating sensory-experiences for your fellow 1440 team members, our guests, and in our community by demonstrating the highest level of hospitality, story-telling ability, and professionalism that advances our mission and vision.

What You Will Do:

Mentor others : An initiative-taking and personal approach to the growth and development of all team members.

: An initiative-taking and personal approach to the growth and development of all team members. Uphold quality standards: Create product and service benchmarks for the team to follow with the goal of optimizing the guest experience and always seeking ways to continuously improve product and processes.

Create product and service benchmarks for the team to follow with the goal of optimizing the guest experience and always seeking ways to continuously improve product and processes. Business planning and analysis : Support the Assistant Director, Operations in developing financial forecasts and department goals, display sound business acumen, support the achievement of established expense forecasts.

: Support the Assistant Director, Operations in developing financial forecasts and department goals, display sound business acumen, support the achievement of established expense forecasts. Labor management : Support the Assistant Director, Operations in building staffing models, improve performance efficiencies, and schedule labor to forecasts.

: Support the Assistant Director, Operations in building staffing models, improve performance efficiencies, and schedule labor to forecasts. Innovate : Expand 1440’s guest experience offerings that create curiosity, excitement, and enjoyment for all.

: Expand 1440’s guest experience offerings that create curiosity, excitement, and enjoyment for all. Monitor health and safety standards : ensure uncompromising cleanliness and sanitation ethics of areas of responsibilities

: ensure uncompromising cleanliness and sanitation ethics of areas of responsibilities Foster employee wellness: Support the self-care needs of the team by engaging in and promoting wellness activities and initiatives that optimize individual mental and physical health.

Support the self-care needs of the team by engaging in and promoting wellness activities and initiatives that optimize individual mental and physical health. Develop staff : Perform daily administrative leadership duties - lead staff, coach, counsel, address payroll duties, review schedules, conduct stand-ups, facilitate meetings, and perform other leadership duties.

: Perform daily administrative leadership duties - lead staff, coach, counsel, address payroll duties, review schedules, conduct stand-ups, facilitate meetings, and perform other leadership duties. Lateral service: As a 1440 leader, you will support your colleagues in need and participate in organizational initiatives introduced as needed in the spirit of creating hope for living well - for guests and the 1440 staff.

As a 1440 leader, you will support your colleagues in need and participate in organizational initiatives introduced as needed in the spirit of creating hope for living well - for guests and the 1440 staff. Tenants of Leadership: Embrace and live the 1440 tenants of conscious leadership (50% of your job).

AAP/EEO Statement:

1440 Multiversity provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, 1440 Multiversity complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.

1440 Multiversity expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of 1440 Multiversity’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

