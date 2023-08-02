Position: Guest Experience Associate

Location: Scott’s Valley

$23-25 per hour

Our Purpose

Choose a fulfilling career that allows you to inspire and enrich the world. Located in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, 1440 Multiversity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit philanthropic campus and learning destination committed to creating hope for living well, and welcomes guests for weekend Rest & Renewal stays, private group retreats, immersive wellness weddings, luminary faculty program workshops, community learning events, and more. Our employees are the heart of this important work in fostering greater good in the world.

We are seeking team members who want to be a part of co-creating life-changing experiences while still having fun in their work, energizing, learning and growing with their colleagues. 1440 Multiversity is a workplace that welcomes your ideas, encourages collaboration with your team and embraces our employees as people first - providing opportunities for personal and professional growth while caring for our campus guests with “deep hospitality” from the heart. A Great Place to Work certified organization, we offer comprehensive benefits, a beautiful work environment and opportunities to participate in our learning experiences, as we all find new ways to Live, Lead, Love, Work and Wonder Well with the 1,440 minutes we are granted each day.

Reports to: Assistant Director, Operations

Department: Guest Experience

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Position Summary

The Guest Experience Associate delivers exceptional sales and service to in person guests as well as via phone, chat, and email. This position interacts closely with guests making it a critical role in representing 1440 Multiversity’s mission, vision and values. The Associate provides a welcoming, effective, and efficient service during all service interactions, including but not limited to: welcome and registration, food & beverage and retail interactions, as well as departure procedures, all while anticipating and exceeding the guest’s expectation. The Guest Experience Associate provides outstanding, responsive customer service and has an in-depth knowledge of all F&B and retail products sold at 1440 Multiversity. This position will provide on-site production support to all programs, R&R and ongoing classes, conferences, meetings, and various other scheduled campus events. The Guest Experience Associate will ensure that every presenter has all needed supplies and logistical assistance to have a smooth program.

Accountabilities

Deliver an exceptional customer experience to all guests on campus

Must be willing and able to be cross trained in all 1440 outlets

Efficiently and effectively resolve customer concerns. Refer major guest concerns to Senior Operations Manager or Senior Director of Operations

Must be able to establish excellent working relationships with other departments to deliver a safe, clean, and relaxing environment that supports the guest experience

Must be professional in actions and appearance and provide a welcoming presence to every guest

Must be able to follow procedures for registrations, sales, and check in

Create a delightful experience for guests before and during stay on the phone, online, and in person

Ensure that all Guest Experience procedures, sales, pre-arrival back-office tasks, check-in, guest finance, and remuneration are maintained in accordance with established policy and procedures and budgetary constraints

Other duties and projects as assigned

Essential skills and experience

Hotel and/or Resort Experience

Excellent communication skills with an emphasis on active listening

Solid ability to learn and use new computer programs

Ability to problem solve and collaborate with others to find a solution

Must be able to follow safety and emergency protocols

Attention to detail and ability to handle multiple tasks

Willingness to take on responsibility within the framework of a team

Ability to work a flexible schedule that includes nights, weekends, and holidays

A passion for 1440 Multiversity’s mission and values, as well as a strong desire for creating a welcoming guest experience

Previous work experience in hospitality preferred

Bilingual a plus

Must be able to quickly learn about products, customer sales techniques as well as policies and procedures

Ability to create and maintain positive relationships

Be able to organize and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to follow cash handling policies and procedures

Professionalism and strong communication skills

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

AAP/EEO Statement:

1440 Multiversity provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, 1440 Multiversity complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

1440 Multiversity expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of 1440 Multiversity’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.