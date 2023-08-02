Position: Guest Experience Supervisor (Hospitality)

Location: Scott’s Valley

$24-26 per hour

Department: Guest Experience

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Position Summary

The Guest Experience Supervisor delivers exceptional sales and service to in person guests as well as via phone, chat, and email. This position interacts closely with guests making it a critical role in representing 1440 Multiversity’s mission, vision and values. The Supervisor provides a welcoming, effective, and efficient service, while anticipating and exceeding the guest’s expectation. The Supervisor provides outstanding, responsive customer service and has an in-depth knowledge of the campus operations and retail products sold at 1440 Multiversity. This position will provide on-site support to the Front Office Manager in leading the Guest Experience Team in all Front Desk related duties.

Accountabilities

Deliver an exceptional customer experience to all guests on campus following 1440 standards

Willing and able to be cross trained in all 1440 outlets.

Efficiently and effectively resolve customer concerns. Refer major guest concerns to the Front Office Manager.

Able to establish excellent working relationships with other departments to deliver a safe, clean, and relaxing environment that supports the guest experience.

Professional in actions and appearance and provide a welcoming presence to every guest.

Able to follow procedures for registrations, sales, and check in.

Support the Front Office Manager in scheduling associate based on business level and operational needs

Collaborate in the creation of SOP, training protocols and checklists

Able to train associates in Front Desk operations such as and not limited to check-in and check-out, billing, Opera reporting.

Create a delightful experience for guests before and during stay - on the phone, online, and in person.

Ensure that all Guest Experience procedures, sales, pre-arrival back-office tasks, check-in, guest finance, and remuneration are maintained in accordance with established policy and procedures and budgetary constraints.

Take registrations via phone, email and chat and occasionally in person.

Stock and ensure Guest Experience area is clean and tidy and storage areas are organized.

Be proficient in inspecting rooms to ensure proper cleanness protocols and standards are followed

Work with the entire team to meet measurable revenue goals and service standards.

Continuously seek out solutions to improve the guest experience and the efficiencies of the Front Desk team

Be knowledgeable about menu items, retail items and product features and recommend items that might be appealing to guests.

Prepare and serve hot or cold food and beverages including espresso drinks.

Assist in proactively keeping track of all supply inventory. This includes ordering replacements, obtaining supply maintenance and keeping supplies clean and organized.

Evaluate and maintain all rooms and supplies regularly and make recommendations for additional supplies and equipment that would be beneficial to programs and our campus.

Other duties and projects as assigned.

Essential skills and experience

Knowledge of Oracle Opera PMS

Excellent communication skills with an emphasis on active listening

Solid ability to learn and use new computer programs

Ability to problem solve and collaborate with others to find a solution

Must be able to follow safety and emergency protocols

Attention to detail and ability to handle multiple tasks

Willingness to take on responsibility within the framework of a team

Ability to work a flexible schedule that includes nights, weekends, and holidays

A passion for 1440 Multiversity’s mission and values, as well as a strong desire for creating a welcoming guest experience

Previous work experience in hospitality preferred

Bilingual a plus.

Able to quickly learn about products, customer sales techniques as well as policies and procedures.

Ability to create and maintain positive relationships.

Be able to organize and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Able to follow cash handling policies and procedures

Professionalism and strong communication skills

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

AAP/EEO Statement:

1440 Multiversity provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, 1440 Multiversity complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.

1440 Multiversity expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of 1440 Multiversity’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

