The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Health Equity Officer!

THE JOB: Health Services Agency is hiring a Health Equity Officer to develop and oversee the new Health Equity Office, which includes the development of the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, implementing change management tactics, and authorizing and tracking core metrics. The candidate will be responsible for planning, organizing, coordinating, administering, evaluating, and implementing a comprehensive program and directives to address racial and health inequities through HSA’s programs. The list established for this recruitment will be used to fill current and future vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

* Please note: the official title of this position is Senior Health Services Manager. Possession of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in health care administration, a public health field, health science, nursing, psychology, social work, marriage and family counseling, life sciences or physical sciences, or in a management field, such as public or business administration. Some positions may require a master’s degree pursuant to state law. AND Three (3) years of supervisory or management experience in the specific program area to which the position is assigned.

Special Requirements:

License Requirement: All positions require possession and maintenance of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation approved by the appointing authority. Some positions require one of the following licenses or certificates issued by the State of California: Clinical Psychologist, Registered Nurse, Public Health Nurse, Clinical Social Worker, or Marriage Family and Child Counselor. If licensed in another state, State of California licensure must be obtained within eighteen (18) months from the date of employment. Please include any licenses or certificates in your application.

Special Working Conditions:

All assignments: Exposure to infections which may cause chronic disease or death may occur in the course of physical intervention to control client behavior and contact with potentially hostile or violent individuals.

Juvenile Hall and Acute/Emergency Services assignments: Exposure to noise, such as people yelling.

Children’s Service assignment: Exposure to disturbing material, such as photos of abused children.

