Live and work in beautiful Santa Cruz County!

Salary: $4,723 – 5,978 / Month.

Paid holidays, excellent benefits, and CalPERS retirement!

The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits! The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Medical Assistant.

Have you been trained to provide direct patient care and technical support services to physicians and other licensed medical professionals? Do you have a professional Certified Medical Assistant Certificate? If so, read on!

Medical Assistants provide direct patient support services to physicians and other licensed medical professionals, keeping records and documentation of all patient interactions and encounters. They also aid and support the provider during patient procedures and examinations. Open positions are in either our Santa Cruz or Watsonville primary care clinic locations.

Thorough knowledge of: Medical terminology; the use of measuring instruments; English grammar, spelling and punctuation; safety precautions necessary to move and position patients; drug and medication interaction and counter indication; safety procedures when using specialized medical equipment; universal precautions.

Special requirements: Professional Certified Medical Assistant Certificate issued by 1) American Association of Medical Assistants, 2) The American Medical Technologists, 3) The California Certifying Board of Medical Assistants, 4) Multiskilled Medical Certification Institute, Inc., or 5) National Health Career Association.

Apply online at http://www.santacruzcountyjobs.com