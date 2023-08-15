Location: Santa Cruz

Job ID: 57525

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS), at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to: creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Bakery Manager and/or the direction of Senior Bakers, the Dining Baker prepares assigned baking recipes for all UCSC Dining residential, retail operations and other events, providing the highest quality of service to the customers. As directed, Bakers prepare and finish baked goods while ensuring health and safety guidelines.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: 22.67 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evening, Nights, Weekends - to be determined

Employee Classification: Partial Year Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Employees (SX)

Job Code Classification: BAKER (005503)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

60% - Baking

Prepares assigned bakery items following recipes and production sheets. Follows standard HACCP principles of food preparation, safety and sanitation in food production.Bakers will prepare baked goods from scratch including quick breads, yeast breads, pastries, cakes, baked desserts, and pies. Incumbents will weigh, sift, measure and mix baking ingredients; add shortening, yeast, leavening agents, seasoning, water and milk; prepare ingredients and bake bread, rolls, cookies, pies, cakes, biscuits and puddings. They will operate ovens and maintain appropriate temperature levels, place items in ovens and remove items from ovens when properly baked.

Bakers will apply appropriate toppings when needed, may prepare desserts, fillings and icings. Bakers of all levels may decorate cakes, cookies, pastries and other desserts, and will prepare baked items for presentation.

Bakers may work independently to prepare standard baked items and following cycle menus.

Bakers make recommendations to Senior Bakers or managers on problem recipes and/or modify recipes as with approval.

Participate in ongoing customer service programs including possible interaction with customers. Completes service records at the end of meal periods or shifts.

20% - Quality Assurance

The Baker will perform taste tests for quality assurance, ensuring that the recipe specifications of prepared products have been followed and meet expectation for serving at the designated locations.The Baker will batch bake items as appropriate and will store products and leftover product properly and to maximize quality. May plan usage for leftover product.

Prepares and dates food samples taken from service.

15% - Safety and Sanitation

Ensures the cleanliness, safety and sanitation of designated storage and work areas, large and small equipment and utensils used in food production. Cleans equipment, work tables, sinks and drains in kitchen areas. Sweeps and mops floors in kitchen areas. At closing and as directed, cleans all equipment, countertops, and table tops; empties all trash, recycling and compost cans. Cleans restrooms to include but not limited to washing sinks, counters, walls, and mirrors. Washes commodes and urinals and mops floors as per current practice and procedure.

Works in a safe and responsible manner while not putting others at risk; includes complying with applicable policies and regulations, using personal safety gear, observing warning signs, learning about potential hazards and reporting unsafe conditions. Independently and safely uses, assembles, disassembles the use of any kitchen equipment. Identifies problems with equipment and reports to Senior Baker or Management.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Works according to assigned schedule to ensure product availability and in order to meet bakery delivery needs.Interacts with customers, answering questions relevant to the Bakery or bakery products.

Completes other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge and expertise in a variety baking techniques and recipes prepared for a Food Service or Bakery operation as is appropriate to the level of the job

Experience in skillfully preparing a variety of baked products and desserts.

Ability and experience in preparing recipes of a complexity appropriate to the job level and in performing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Communication skills and abilities sufficient to interact with customers and co-workers and, as appropriate, direct other staff and provide training to less experienced staff

Knowledge and experience in the safe operation of a variety of kitchen equipment found in a bakery.

Knowledge and experience in increasingly complex levels of high-volume baking.

Knowledge of safety techniques and procedures for food preparation, storage and service.

Knowledge of merchandising and presentation techniques for baked goods.

Ability to taste products for quality, accurately estimate food requirements, check production and keep records in order to accurately produce baked goods.

Ability to exercise good judgment and make informed decisions in a fast-paced working environment with constantly shifting priorities.

Ability to work effectively as a team member and to maintain a professional work environment.

Ability to work independently and in a collaborative team-based environment, maintaining a professional work environment.

Ability to work effectively and cooperatively with people from diverse backgrounds.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bilingual in Spanish/English, or willingness to learn

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

All employees must be able to pass the UCSC Dining Food Handler Card test within 90 days of employment, or already in be in possession of a California Food Handler Card or ServSafe certification upon hire.

Ability to move kitchen equipment up to 50 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to work a variable schedule including early morning and weekends. Overtime may be required based upon operational needs.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

