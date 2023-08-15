Facilities Senior Building Maintenance Worker

Location: Scotts Valley

Job ID: 51667

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 04-19-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) division at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services and facilities, employee housing and capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, early education services, and the Bay Tree Campus Store. Through these units educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

The Facilities unit of CHES provides comprehensive facilities support to over 9,500 student residents in ten colleges and six associated residential communities, as well as seven Dining facilities. The department maintains 191 buildings of 1.9 million square feet. Facilities employs 45 represented and non-represented career staff and over 100 student staff positions, and manages an annual budget of approximately $9 million. The mission of Facilities is to plan for, develop, and maintain a comfortable and safe physical environment for our residents and cost effectively maintain the assets of the campus in a manner that meets the highest standards of the housing and facilities management profession in coordination with other campus facilities units.

More information can be found here: https://housing.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor, the incumbent will perform various routine unskilled and semi-skilled building maintenance tasks in residence halls, dining halls, apartment complexes, administrative offices, and other related facilities. The incumbent will also assist the Skilled Crafts Workers in performing more complex repairs and remodeling projects. This position must interact effectively on a daily basis with other facilities staff, college housing staff, student staff, and residential customers. The incumbent will be cross-trained and able to respond to maintenance needs in various campus housing areas as required. Basic knowledge of and demonstrated skill in routine plumbing, electrical, and carpentry repair and troubleshooting.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $25.46 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation rate for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted rate. The salary shown above is the rate the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: To be discussed at the time of interview

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Employees (SX)

Job Code Classification: BLDG MAINT WORKER SR (008212)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

75% - Facilities Repair and Maintenance

Performs routine carpentry, plumbing, electrical, appliance, and mechanical repairs and preventative maintenance tasks.

Diagnoses problems, obtains necessary parts or supplies, makes repairs, and completes required work order documentation using on-line computer maintenance management system.

Repairs may include replacement of lamps, switches, receptacles, and light fixtures; replacement of plumbing fixtures and parts; rodding of drain lines; replacement and adjustment of lock hardware and door closers; diagnosis of problems with residential forced-air furnaces, water heaters; replacement of thermostats; repair of furniture and case goods; and the repair of tools and equipment.

Trains and directs student assistants in performance of routine maintenance tasks, including minor repairs and interior painting.

10% - Maintenance Painting

Prepares and paints interior and exterior surfaces, using brush, roller, and airless sprayer.

Trains student facilities assistants in proper painting techniques and directs the work of student painting crews. Hangs or repairs drywall, including taping and texturing.

5% - Furniture Moving and Assembly

Moves furniture and equipment as needed. Assembles and breaks down residential furniture.

5% - Inventory and Shop Maintenance

Makes pickups and deliveries in University vehicles. Purchases maintenance parts and supplies.

Maintains a well - organized and safe maintenance shop area.

Properly tags and disposes of household hazardous waste materials

5% - Miscellaneous Duties

Assists skilled crafts workers with complex maintenance, renovation, and construction projects.

Provides support for unit recycling and energy management programs.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Required

Basic knowledge of and demonstrated skill in routine plumbing, electrical, and carpentry repair and troubleshooting

Knowledge of basic electrical theory and safe practices for performing electrical repairs.

Demonstrated skill in the safe use of various hand and power tools used in building maintenance, including drills, saws, sewer rodders, and power sanders.

Demonstrated skill and experience In Interior and exterior painting and drywall repair.

Demonstrated ability to work under minimal supervision and to follow written and oral instructions. The ability to read University correspondence, training materials, policies and procedures with comprehension sufficient to act appropriately based on the written materials.

Computer skills sufficient to use an on-line computerized maintenance management system and utilize that system to receive and update the status of work orders. Knowledge of personal computer productivity tools, including word processing software, e mail, and Internet browser applications. Writing skills sufficient to draft work correspondence and prepare written Instructions to staff and student workers.

The ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations necessary for maintenance tasks and record keeping.

Interpersonal and communication skills necessary to work effectively and cooperatively with Housing residents, student employees, Housing staff, campus craft workers, and faculty. The ability to work well with people from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds.

The ability to instruct student maintenance assistants in the performance of basic repair and maintenance tasks (such as lamp Changing and Interior touch-up painting) and direct their work.

The ability to work on multiple tasks, under pressure of deadlines.

The ability to work with and as part of a team; to appropriately prioritize work; and to communicate progress to supervisor on assigned projects.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Ability to perform essential physical job functions.

The ability to ascend/descend ladders with or without accommodation.

Will be required to work all scheduled hours on-site.

Selected candidate will be required to complete training within established time frames as directed including UC compliance training.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

