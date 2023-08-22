Pay Range: $73342.50 - $104457.50 per year

Benefits: Fully benefited with PTO, 401K and medical, dental, and vision benefits; subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric bikes; work from home stipend; bring your dog to work (if you come into the office)

SUMMARY OF POSITION

Reporting to the Finance Director, the Payroll Administrator and General Accountant will be responsible for key accounting functions including payroll and general accounting. Our ideal candidate must be a self-starter who is highly organized with great attention to detail and will be joining a department of four lead by the Finance Director.

The accounting environment is a challenging mix of for-profit and non-profit methodologies involving government grants and contracts, 70+ cost centers, extremely complex invoicing of utility company clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Perform all activities necessary to process accurate and timely payroll.

Ensure compliance with all applicable contracts, laws, and regulations, as well as company pay policies.

Review completed timecards for mathematical accuracy, proper job codes, and proper authorization for overtime.

Work closely with employees and supervisors to ensure timecard accuracy.

Maintain related records, file tax reports and deduction reports, process involuntary deductions such as garnishments, and prepare special reports for management.

Maintain payroll systems and assist with preparation of quarterly payroll tax reporting and research and resolve payroll/tax reporting issues.

Work closely with departments to implement process improvements, test system changes, and lead special projects within the payroll department.

Audit pay records generated by payroll software for discrepancies and omissions, research errors, and prepare and key input to make corrections.

Support employees and research issues related to payroll.

Perform multiple accounting support functions, such as compiling, sorting, and preparing documents and reports, issuing invoices, and posting transactions to appropriate accounts.

Process the organization’s accounts receivables in a timely manner.

Coordinate customer invoicing and collections activities.

Provide accurate and timely financial information for use in contract and grant reporting.

Create and produce reports and assist management on special projects as necessary.

Maintain accurate files and accounting documentation.

Assist Finance Director with annual and other audits.

Maintain strict confidentiality of company information, financial or otherwise.

Back-up for Accounts Payable and other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

6+ years of progressive accounting and payroll experience

Thorough understanding of finance and accounting policies and practices

High level of proficiency with QuickBooks or equivalent system and Microsoft Excel

Ability to work independently in a highly organized manner

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting

Experience with both for-profit and non-profit accounting

Experience with grant or cost accounting

Familiarity with construction, energy efficiency and/or utilities

Experience with complex invoicing

Good sense of humor

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The physical demands described here represent those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

MORE ABOUT US

At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship.

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.