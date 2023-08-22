Resource Planner II/III

Salary: $6,581–9,183

The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and CalPERs retirement benefits!

The Job:

Under direction, conducts field inspections and identifies and evaluates hydrologic, biologic, geologic and related environmental conditions; reports findings for internal staff, reviewing bodies, and the public; identifies water resource management priorities, addresses potential violations of environmental regulations. The current vacancy is in the Health Services Agency, Environmental Health Water Resources Program. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current vacancies and any future vacancies during the life of the list.

Specialized assignments include:



An exciting opportunity to contribute to county-wide water resource management and watershed protection.

Activities include evaluating progress through water resource monitoring (water quality, fish counts, and riparian habitat quality).

Working with partners to improve watershed health, enforcing regulations, recommending best management practices, and providing inputs for reports and presentations related to resource management.

An ideal candidate will have broad water management experience with technical training in best management practices, monitoring program success, GIS, CEQA, and data analysis;

Has strong written and verbal communication skills;

Has experience working safely in the field;

Is comfortable speaking in front of audiences of various backgrounds and enjoys collaborative processes.

One year of journey level resource planning experience is equivalent to a Resource Planner II at Santa Cruz County.



Special Requirements:

Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the employee must be able to provide suitable transportation that is approved by the appointing authority.

