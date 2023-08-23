Share
FF PREMISE / BRAND AMBASSADOR
Position: Brand Ambassador
Pay: $40.00 per hour
Start Date: 08/01/2023 - on-going
Number of Positions: 2
Location: Santa Cruz, California 95060
Position Summary:
Looking for a group of hard-working, high-energy, and professional Brand Ambassadors to create their own schedules every month with some guidelines. We will provide you with a full kit, uniform, and a list of stores and frequency to schedule.
Areas: Los Angeles County Bay Area Orange County Central Coast
*Paid Drive Time After 30 Miles Roundtrip, Paid Time For Recap Submission*
How to Apply: If you qualify, please email Valentina.rodriguezaxp@gmail.com and Brittany.hartman@ayatanaxp.com with 2-3 recent event pictures and resume.