FF PREMISE / BRAND AMBASSADOR

Position: Brand Ambassador

Pay: $40.00 per hour

Start Date: 08/01/2023 - on-going

Number of Positions: 2

Location: Santa Cruz, California 95060

Position Summary:

Looking for a group of hard-working, high-energy, and professional Brand Ambassadors to create their own schedules every month with some guidelines. We will provide you with a full kit, uniform, and a list of stores and frequency to schedule.

Areas: Los Angeles County Bay Area Orange County Central Coast

*Paid Drive Time After 30 Miles Roundtrip, Paid Time For Recap Submission*

How to Apply: If you qualify, please email Valentina.rodriguezaxp@gmail.com and Brittany.hartman@ayatanaxp.com with 2-3 recent event pictures and resume.

