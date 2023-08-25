Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the new Health Services Operations Manager in the Health Services Administration.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Health Services Officer, you will:

Manage the Health Services Operations function, act as a subject matter expert, and provide guidance on Health Services departmental operations

Manage the Health Services Division’s regulatory reporting function

Manage, lead, supervise, mentor, and train assigned staff

ABOUT THE TEAM

We are responsible for the overall management and oversight of our members’ health care. Duties include enforcing safety standards, controlling costs and ensuring that members receive the best treatment available.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Experienced managing/leading programs within healthcare operations

Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence and motivate cross-functional teams

Skill in the development and management new programs, policies & processes for seamless integration with current operations

Process oriented, with strength in program and project management

Passion for championing system redesign and the advancement of models of care

A plus: Medicare experience

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

Methods and techniques of research, data collection, analysis, and reporting Principles and practices of managed care Healthcare regulatory processes Title 22, Knox Keene, Medicaid or Medicare, entitlement programs, and related regulations Principles and practices of program and project management

Ability to:

Develop work plans and workflows and organize and prioritize activities Act as a technical resource and interpret, apply and explain complex principles, policies, procedures, regulations, terms, processes, and programs related to area of assignment Train, mentor, supervise, and evaluate the work of staff and motivate staff to achieve goals and objectives Organize and prioritize the work of others, delegate effectively, and follow up on work assignments Provide leadership and facilitate and lead meetings and projects

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Public Administration, Health Care Administration, or a related field A minimum of six years of healthcare operations experience across a variety of operational departments including a minimum of three years of experience in a managed care setting, which included some lead or supervisory responsibility (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

Salinas pay range

$105,365—$168,584 USD

Scotts Valley pay range

$105,365—$168,584 USD

Merced pay range

$96,097—$153,774 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.