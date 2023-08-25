Physical Therapist

Pay: $55/hour

Hours: Approximately 40 hours/month

Schedule: Flexible hours between 9am-3pm, Monday-Friday

Location: Elderday is currently located at 100 Pioneer Street in Santa Cruz, however, the program will be moving to 501 Main Street in Watsonville at the end of 2023.

Employment Type: Independent Contractor

Duties:

Evaluate functional status and condition for each participant, re-evaluate every six months, or as needed with changing conditions, and document in the health record.

As part of Elderday’s interdisciplinary team (IDT), develop comprehensive, person- centered care plans for Elderday participants.

Participate in IDT meetings.

Record quarterly progress notes in the health record.

Create individual maintenance exercise programs with each new participant.

Modify exercise programs as conditions change. Assess potential need for rehabilitative therapy for new and returning participants, and order as needed.

Create and manage gym flow sheets for therapy aides to document daily maintenance

activities.

Supervise, train and oversee functions of therapy aides.

Develop exercise therapy groups and train therapy aides to run groups.

In consultation, as needed with occupational therapist, evaluate adaptive equipment; make recommendations, order equipment and provide training and adjustments.

Provide instruction/training to staff members, as needed, such as transfer training, exercise techniques, and fall recovery.

TO APPLY:



Please submit your Community Bridges application online here.

For more information, please contact Lois Sones, LCSW, Program Director, Community Bridges Elderday.

Phone: 831-458-3481 x4010 Email: loiss@cbridges.org

COMMUNITY BRIDGES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of age, ancestry, color, religious creed, denial of Family and Medical Care Leave, disability (mental and physical), marital, familial or parental status, medical condition, genetic information, military and Veteran status, national origin (including language use restrictions), race, sex (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, and gender expression, political affiliation or sexual orientation.