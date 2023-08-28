Patient Care Coordinator

Job Description

Speciality pelvic floor physical therapy clinic seeking a compassionate, caring and enthusiastic front office/scheduler receptionist. The position is a full time position with competitive compensation according to experience level and performance. The position involves interacting with patients, handling the schedule, answering phones and explaining pelvic floor physical therapy to new patients. We believe the front desk is the face of the clinic to new patients and essential for the success of the clinic.

The position requires a minimum of 25 hours per week up to 36 hours per week, schedule from 8:45 am to 4:45 pm, 5 days per week.

About us

Santa Cruz Pelvic Health is a pelvic floor physical therapy clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. We are supportive and inclusive and our goal is to provide excellent pelvic physical therapy care for all genders. We believe in hour long treatment sessions and a customized treatment approach.

Principle Duties

Greets all patients who enter the practice with a warm and welcoming attitude

Answers/Returns phone calls to the practice promptly and courteously. Gives information over the telephone within knowledge limits.

Communicates with physical therapist(s) and other staff as needed regarding potential and current patients, relays messages, and addresses any concerns.

Enters Patient information into an online system along with any necessary documents.

Schedules appointments and manages cancellation and wait lists

Maintains cleanliness and organization in the office including stocking and managing supplies and linens, light cleaning.

Participates in weekly/monthly tabulation of clinic statistics, such as number of patient leads, number of patient visits and number of new patient evaluations.

Potential to participate in Marketing by contributing to SCPH social media accounts, willingness to learn and create templates for content.

Other administrative tasks may be included to assist in clinic operations.

Qualifications/Requirements:

High School Degree or higher.

Minimum 1 year customer service experience, preferably in a medical field (even better if the experience has been in physical therapy).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and interpersonal skills to effectively interact with flexibility, sensitivity, and tact in dealing with diverse groups of people.

Commitment to creating an ideal customer service experience for patients and referrers.

Strong attention to detail and ability to independently organize work.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously with frequent interruptions.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Proficient in Google Docs/Sheets, Microsoft Word and Excel and the ability to navigate multiple computer applications simultaneously.

Compassionate, empathetic, honest, team player.

Dependable, punctual and reliable.

To apply, please provide a resume and detailed cover letter that demonstrates you have visited the Santa Cruz Pelvic Health website.

Job Type: Full Time

Pay: $18.00 - $22.00 per hour

Benefits:

Paid time off

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

No weekends

Work setting:

Clinic

In-person

Office

Ability to commute/relocate:

Santa Cruz, CA: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Experience:

Customer service: 1 year (Preferred)

To apply: Please provide a resume and detailed cover letter to taflyn@santacruzpelvichealth.com that demonstrates you have visited the Santa Cruz Pelvic Health website.

