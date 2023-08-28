Physical Therapist

Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness is seeking innovative outpatient and inpatient Physical Therapists to join our practice in beautiful Santa Cruz, California. We have full time and part time opportunities in our growing clinics. Spanish speaking applicants are encouraged to apply.

Our curious and motivated team has an orthopedic focus, offering a diverse knowledge base of treatment techniques built around the shared principles of movement science, manual therapy and patient centered care. Precision is the largest private physical therapy practice in Santa Cruz County. Therapist owned and operated, our three locations are newly renovated offering open treatment space as well as private exam rooms and an expertly supportive administrative staff focused on effective customer education. Precision is seeking energetic applicants who want to collaborate with their colleagues and grow with our thriving practice. Attitude, expectations and willingness to learn are more important to our hiring team than experience. New graduates or experienced practitioners are encouraged to apply.

A unique, mid-size city developed along Central California’s coastline, Santa Cruz is located just 2 hours north of Big Sur, 2 hours south of San Francisco, and 45 minutes west of the heart of Silicon Valley. Ours is a charming beach community including two state-of-the-art colleges and a reputable vacation destination for travelers from all over the world. Santa Cruz County offers epic coastlines, giant redwoods and several locally sourced, artistic city centers. Whether your perfect day includes mountain biking, wind-surfing, stand-up paddle, trail running or a simple stroll to your farm-to-table eatery, sushi bar or artisan ice cream shop, Santa Cruz has it all and year-round sunshine to match. Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness is proud to have been a staple of Santa Cruz County health care and rehabilitative services for over 15 years.

James Vegher, DPT, DNSCP and Chris Christensen, DPT, CSCS, DNSET, Precision’s co-owners, partnered to open Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness with the goal to create a teaching and learning environment based on natural human movement where neither therapists nor patients are stifled by preconceptions about physical therapy. With a deep commitment to education, Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness offers mentorship to all new hires. James and Chris believe every patient should leave therapy having met their goals, with a better understanding of their body and tools to stay pain-free for life.

Questions about joining our team? Email Cori Nickel, Practice Manager, at cnickel@prefitpt.com to find out more.

To apply: Please submit an online application here.