College Programs Coordinator

NOTIFICATIONS

The University of California has implemented a Vaccination Policy covering all employees. Employees, including new hires, are required to comply with any applicable policies relating to the University of California’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

HOW TO APPLY

For full consideration, applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for a job opening. For guidance related to the application process or if you are experiencing difficulties when applying, please review the Applicant Resources on our Talent Acquisition website.

View full job description and apply online here.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link.

The IRD for this job is: 09-11-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

More information can be found at: https://kresge.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Associate Director, the College Programs Coordinator (CPC) is responsible for all college-wide programming including new student orientation and commencement, as well as supporting and/or overseeing the development, implementation, and management of cultural, educational, social, recreational, academic support, and outreach programs and activities at their assigned college community. The College Programs Coordinator (CPC) serves as the lead for the Activities team and works closely with the Residential Life team and other college staff to provide comprehensive community programming for students.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $66,900/annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri; some weekend days as needed for event participation

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 004564 (STDT LIFE DEV SPEC 3)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% - College Special Functions and Major Events

Develops plans, publicizes, implements, and attends frosh and transfer student summer and fall orientations, Welcome Week and graduation ceremonies.

Develops plans, publicizes and implements the college-based activities related to: Welcome Week, Alumni events, Winter Orientation, Family Day, Preview Day, and other programs that arise.

Acts as lead college representative and coordinator for campus-wide events: gathers input from and conveys information to central campus units, college staff and leadership; coordinates and manages program development according to these diverse constituent needs and priorities.

Acts as liaison for the colleges with other campus units in matters of campus-wide interest and/or campus-wide coordination and planning regarding above events.

Works cooperatively with and attends regularly scheduled meetings with college program coordinators at other colleges.

Designs, writes and produces and/or oversees the production of college publications including orientation materials, college activities newsletters and calendars, college public relations brochures and flyers, college maps, etc. Solicits and coordinates content with input from college staff and leadership.

30% - Student Activities and Programs

Supervises the development, planning, and implementation of a wide variety of activities and programs with broad appeal to the student population, involving students in the activities planning process, as appropriate. This includes lectures; workshops; concerts; debates; films and videos; poetry readings; theater; art exhibitions; etc. Activities and programs that educate students about cultural diversity, racism, sexism, classism, and homophobia are given high priority.

Selects entertainment, negotiates performance agreements, including fees.

Ensures that campus and college policies and procedures are followed at all college events.

Ensures that appropriate staff attends college events when college dances and events are open to the public or a sizable audience is expected.

Acts as a resource person for planning, publicizing, and implementing activities and programs organized by students of the college(s) and registered student organizations who seek to co- sponsor activities in the college(s). Advises students on planning procedures, funding, scheduling, etc.

Publicizes and oversees the publicizing of college activities in various campus publications and on appropriate campus calendars and the college websites.

Designs and administers assessment tools to determine college needs and program effectiveness.

Works cooperatively with other college staff, Provost, and other individuals and groups involved in program development at assigned college(s) as well as campus-wide.

15% - Supervision

Depending on needs and structure of assigned college, hires, trains, and supervises career staff position(s). Provides ongoing performance management and written performance evaluations as required.

Directly or indirectly recruits, hires and trains student program assistants, volunteers, Outreach Leader team, and other student positions, as appropriate. Ensures that these student staff members receive ongoing supervision and development from appropriate program staff.

10% - Student Leadership and Advisement

Advises Student Government at assigned college(s). Coordinates and plans activities that specifically address student leadership development and implements on-going training for student government members and/or other student leaders.

Supervises all college-based requirements for campus-wide elections to ensure compliance with University policies and procedures.

Oversees the budget and other record-keeping of student government(s) advised. Facilitates student input relevant to college administrative planning.

10% - Financial Management

Prepares and manages the student activities budget. Provides regular summary reports on actual and projected spending.

Develops ongoing systems for management of a variety of fiscal procedures occurring within unit. Attention to record-keeping and reporting deadlines is of primary importance.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Participates in college and campus-wide planning through committee participation and task force appointments.

Facilitates leadership retreats and/or advises various groups at assigned college(s) as appropriate.

Depending on the structure and needs of the unit, may be asked to take an increased or decreased percentage in any of above duties.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated experience planning, implementing and evaluating large-scale programs and events, preferably within a college or university setting.

Demonstrated excellent organizational and time management skills: ability to independently manage a variety of projects with frequent interruptions and shifting priorities, to organize a continuous flow of work in a timely manner and meet mandatory deadlines.

Excellent record keeping skills.

Ability to pay strict attention to detail.

Professional skills and experience with student leadership development and cultural competency development.

Professional skills and experience necessary to supervise professional and student staff.

Demonstrated experience in multicultural, international, and/or social justice-related programming.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Excellent written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to interact harmoniously and cooperatively with students, staff, and faculty with diverse ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Strong computer skills with knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, page layout, graphics, e-mail and calendar applications; ability to work with Macintosh computer systems.

Ability to develop budgets. Financial record-keeping skills and experience sufficient to reconcile ledgers, maintain records, produce reports, and adhere to University policy.

Ability to assimilate from oral and written sources a broad knowledge of campus procedures and apply them with consistency.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Advanced degree or equivalent knowledge in Higher Education and Student Affairs Administration or related field.

Professional affiliation with a professional organization such as National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), American College Personnel Association (ACPA), Association of College and University Housing Officers International (ACUHO-I), etc.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends as directed.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtainedhere.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.