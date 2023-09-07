Pay: $28.51 - $31.43 Hourly

Hours: 40 hours/wk

Location: Mountain Community Resources - Felton, CA

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Our family of ten programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

POSITION DESCRIPTION :

Under the direction of the Family Resource Collective (FRC) program director, the program manager monitors and directs day-to-day operations for assigned service areas in compliance with Community Bridges policies and procedures. The program manager is required to provide independent, responsible, technical, and analytical support in a variety of areas, including center operations, programmatic data management, outreach, marketing, and administrative reporting.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES :

In collaboration with the FRC program director:

Fiscal Management: Responsible for sound fiscal management practices, including monitoring and staying within assigned and approved budget. Communicates with FRC Program Director about any significant shifts and makes recommendations for future planning as appropriate.

Responsible for sound fiscal management practices, including monitoring and staying within assigned and approved budget. Communicates with FRC Program Director about any significant shifts and makes recommendations for future planning as appropriate. Communication: Consistently practices effective mission-based communication, encompassing helpfulness, dignity, respect and leadership across all levels of the organization, including but not limited to: representatives of funding sources, governmental and community organizations, and others in regular contact with the agency. Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups, and from different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrates a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs.

Consistently practices effective mission-based communication, encompassing helpfulness, dignity, respect and leadership across all levels of the organization, including but not limited to: representatives of funding sources, governmental and community organizations, and others in regular contact with the agency. Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups, and from different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrates a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs. Internal Leadership: Develops and maintains positive professional relationships with FRC program managers and staff at other FRC sites. In coordination with the FRC program director, participates in collaborative planning across the FRC Collective. Where applicable, coordinates with program director to work with the program-level advisory council.

Develops and maintains positive professional relationships with FRC program managers and staff at other FRC sites. In coordination with the FRC program director, participates in collaborative planning across the FRC Collective. Where applicable, coordinates with program director to work with the program-level advisory council. External Leadership: Develops and maintains positive professional relationships with collaborative service providers, funders, and communities. Actively engages in community planning and county initiatives ensuring agency presence.

Develops and maintains positive professional relationships with collaborative service providers, funders, and communities. Actively engages in community planning and county initiatives ensuring agency presence. Employee Development: In accordance with Community Bridges personnel policies and collective bargaining agreements, and in coordination with the FRC program director and human resources department, supervisory responsibilities include hiring, promoting, compensating, training, disciplining, scheduling, directing, terminating, developing and performance management of employees, interns, and volunteers. This includes holding regular staff meetings, providing individual supervision, and conducting annual performance evaluations.

In accordance with Community Bridges personnel policies and collective bargaining agreements, and in coordination with the FRC program director and human resources department, supervisory responsibilities include hiring, promoting, compensating, training, disciplining, scheduling, directing, terminating, developing and performance management of employees, interns, and volunteers. This includes holding regular staff meetings, providing individual supervision, and conducting annual performance evaluations. Strategic Planning: Develops strategic plans, sets objectives based on goals, mission and values, gathers input and knowledge of others, adjusts and monitors plans in coordination with FRC program director to ensure responsive programming to the changing community needs. Ensures that improvements to center operations and programs, including procedures, methods and systems are implemented as directed.

Develops strategic plans, sets objectives based on goals, mission and values, gathers input and knowledge of others, adjusts and monitors plans in coordination with FRC program director to ensure responsive programming to the changing community needs. Ensures that improvements to center operations and programs, including procedures, methods and systems are implemented as directed. Development: Participates in the renewal and acquisition of new foundation grants and government contracts by providing reports, writing proposals, letters, and other communications in coordination with the FRC program director. Works with the FRC program director and fund development department to organize fundraising events, as well as assists with development and implementation of new projects and/or events, as needed.

Participates in the renewal and acquisition of new foundation grants and government contracts by providing reports, writing proposals, letters, and other communications in coordination with the FRC program director. Works with the FRC program director and fund development department to organize fundraising events, as well as assists with development and implementation of new projects and/or events, as needed. Seamless Service: Ensures that adequate staffing and protocols are in place to provide seamless service during office hours. Willingness to step in as needed to perform front-line services such as advocacy and case management with program participants.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES :

Investigates and resolves issues arising from incident reports. Serves as the primary contact for FRC’s co-located partners and programming.

Ensures that general outreach and marketing materials are clear, grammatically correct, and concise. In coordination with the FRC program director, maintains and edits social media presence.

With the FRC program director, prepares, maintains, collects and analyzes records and data for various grant requirements. Ensures compliance with agency guidelines and procedures. Assists with troubleshooting and development of new data collection systems as required or directed.

Ensures staff compliance with a shared directory of files and data, including inventory, orders, supplies, machine maintenance records, and common forms and files based on Community Bridges systems.

Coordinates outside contractors to ensure facility maintenance. Serves as primary contact for facility-related issues. In coordination with administration contracts department, troubleshoots and problem-solves facilities issues as they arise with landlord and/or janitorial staff.

Uses judgment and discretion when dealing with information gained during the course of work; maintains confidentiality as required.

Job descriptions are intended to be illustrative only; they are not designed to be restrictive or to define each and every assigned duty and responsibility. In an organization of this nature, each employee is expected to perform such duties as necessary to fulfill the stated goals of the agency.

We screen all applicants, require background checks on final candidates consistent with funding regulation requirements and are a Drug-Free Work Place. Candidates are encouraged to apply even if they are not sure that they meet the minimum qualifications. Relevant experience, knowledge, and skills may be obtained through a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional means.

OTHER JOB DETAILS:

This is a FLSA confidential non-exempt position.

This position is eligible for a $.40/.10 per hour bilingual/biliterate differential after passing a test administered by the HR department.

JOB STANDARDS:

Knowledge of:

Standard administration practices and procedures, with particular reference to a nonprofit community-based setting.

Standard office practices and procedures, employee management, performance management, customer services and accounting.

Technical aspects of computer hardware and software; including word processing, spreadsheet and database techniques.

Proper grammar, spelling, punctuation and correspondence format.

Methods of collecting, organizing and presenting data and information.

Principles and techniques of procedures and systems analysis.

Ability to:

Collect, organize, interpret and analyze data and files.

Use a personal computer and ancillary equipment.

Communicate information clearly and concisely and prepare clear and concise written reports, with customer service and cultural competency in mind.

Use tact and discretion in handling a variety of sensitive and confidential matters.

Proofread and edit a variety of written materials.

Effectively organize assigned tasks and work within deadlines.

Work effectively and productively as part of a team and collaborative group, as well as promote teamwork and positive group communication among staff.

Deal tactfully, cooperatively and effectively with agency staff members, participants, members of the board of directors, other agencies, community organizations, representatives of funding sources, contractors, governmental and regulatory bodies, and the public, including people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups and from different backgrounds and lifestyles.

Develop and maintain positive and effective working relationships with other staff members, program participants, representatives of community organizations, vendors and the public.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

BA/BS or equivalent experience required.

Experience working with families and individuals in crisis.

Clinical Behavioral Health experience preferred.

Bilingual/Biliterate in English and Spanish preferred.

Must have strong critical thinking skills and the confidence to take initiative.

Must have at least two years of demonstrated experience in performing similar work, preferably in a public or non-profit setting.

Must have a valid CA driver’s license, drive a motor vehicle incidental to the performance of the work and be insured.

Must be willing to work occasional weekends and evening hours as needed.

Must be able to work at a computer for full workdays; some routine lifting and reaching requirements.

Must pass a criminal background check and maintain a clean record.

TO APPLY:



Please submit your Community Bridges application online here.

COMMUNITY BRIDGES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of age, ancestry, color, religious creed, denial of Family and Medical Care Leave, disability (mental and physical), marital, familial or parental status, medical condition, genetic information, military and Veteran status, national origin (including language use restrictions), race, sex (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, and gender expression, political affiliation or sexual orientation.