10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Facilities Senior Building Maintenance Worker at UC Santa Cruz
- Patient Care Coordinator at Santa Cruz Pelvic Health
- Directing Attorney at Communication Action Board of Santa Cruz County
- Provider Relations Representative at Central California Alliance for Health
- Payroll Administrator and General Accountant at Ecology Action
- Guest Experience Associate at 1440 Multiversity
- Health Equity Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
- Program Manager at Community Bridges
- Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
- HR Administrator (Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Working in Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz