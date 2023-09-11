Location: Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Cultural and Linguistics Program Advisor in the Quality and Health Population Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Quality and Health Programs Supervisor, you will lead Cultural and Linguistics (C & L) program activities and projects. You will also:

Coordinate initiatives and projects to advance the Alliance’s health equity strategies and departmental workplans by conducting research, gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data and recommending solutions to reduce health disparities

Provide subject matter expertise and develop and conduct trainings related to cultural competency and sensitivity for Alliance staff and Alliance network providers

Ensure written member material are designed to motivate members to modify personal health behaviors, achieve and maintain healthy lifestyles, and promote positive health

ABOUT THE TEAM

We keep members healthy outside of the doctor’s office through member support in prevention and disease management.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Bilingual English/Spanish or English/Hmong

Knowledge of:

The healthcare industry The principles and practices of health education, health promotion and health literacy Methods of research, analysis and reporting Medi-Cal and related Title 22 regulations Sociological and economic factors that affect community health Health disparities in a healthcare setting and their impact on Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ+ communities

Ability to:

Plan, organize, coordinate and prioritize multiples tasks, coordinate activities and projects, and achieve goals and timelines Identify issues, conduct research, gather, and analyze information, reach logical and sound conclusions, and offer recommendations and potential consequences Effectively, clearly, and independently document, summarize and resolved issues Interpret, apply and explain legal, regulatory, and contractual language, policies, procedures and guidelines Conduct research and analyze information and data in order to develop outreach, communication, and training content and materials that promote inclusive engagement of Alliance members

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Public or Community Health, Human Services, Social Science or a related field Five years of experience performing health education or health promotion in a health care setting which included some experience developing and conducting training and performing data analysis (a Master’s degree may subsitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge, skills and abilities may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

Scotts Valley pay range

$75,683—$121,098 USD

Salinas pay range

$75,683—$121,098 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.