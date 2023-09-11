Safe Routes to School Educator & Program Coordinator

Pay Range: $23.00 - $28.00 per hour

Location: Salinas, CA

Benefits: Fully benefited with PTO, 401K and medical, dental, and vision benefits; subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric bikes; work from home stipend; bring your dog to work (if you come into the office)

We are seeking an energetic, dedicated, and passionate Program Coordinator to help us deliver sustainable transportation education programs across Monterey County.

The ideal candidate will have a strong affinity for, and experience, working with youth and the general public. The work is rewarding and fun, as we are helping our community become more active through safe and sustainable transportation habits.

We are hiring for one 40 hours-per-week position. The position requires availability between 6am and 4pm on weekdays for scheduled events during the school day as well as occasional weekend or evening events.

Responsibilities:

Bike Safe

Bike Safe is a comprehensive school-based youth bicycle safety education program which includes a two-part training an in-class presentation, followed by an on-bike “rodeo.” We typically work with 5th grade students, but will occasionally provide trainings for 4th - 12th grades in a variety of school settings.

Effectively communicate with school principals, teachers and administrative staff to schedule events.

Prepare materials for presentations and rodeos (including gathering paperwork/presentations materials and loading supplies and bicycles into the trailer).

Lead in-class bicycle safety presentations or assemblies (for groups of 30-120 students).

Effectively evoke student engagement and participation with bicycle safety curriculum.

Grade student pre- and post-presentation evaluations and record information.

Conduct on-bike safety training for each class (requires management of 15-30 students during activity) on school blacktop.

Transport supplies to rodeo locations using company vehicle, cargo van and/or trailer (supplies include ~20 bikes, ~30 helmets, wooden stops signs/cars, a teeter-totter, cones, etc.).

Setup and break down obstacle courses.

Assist with the management of student interns and volunteers.

Assist with volunteer retention.

What to expect: Beautiful sunrises, getting to ride your bike at work, learning to project your voice over the rowdiness of elementary school recess, drawing lots of chalk arrows, feeling your heart warm every time you teach a little kid how to ride the bike, being a role model for youth, building a strong friendship with your co-workers, knowing that you were a bright moment of inspiration and happiness for hundreds or thousands of kids, knowing that your lesson might just save a student’s life.

Walk Safe

Walk Safe is a comprehensive school-based youth pedestrian safety education program which also includes a two-part training an in-class presentation, followed by an educational walk around the block. We typically work with 2nd grade students, but will occasionally provide trainings other lower-elementary grades.

Work with school principals, teachers and administrative staff to schedule events.

Prepare materials for presentations and walking field trips (including gathering paperwork and loading supplies).

Conduct in-class pedestrian safety presentation (for groups of approximately 20 students).

Grade student pre- and post-presentation evaluations and record information.

Lead full classes on a walking field trip in the area around the school campus.

Transport field trip supplies to school using own means of transportation.

Plan walking field trip route information.

Assist with the management of staff, student interns, and volunteers.

Assist with volunteer retention.

What to expect: Wiggly kids that can’t sit still, sweet random ramblings of 7-8 year olds, hugs, having a two-block walking field trip feel like an entire workout, being extremely aware of every little thing happening around you, feeling proud of the students who nervously, but successfully cross the street on their own(!), learning all the cool dance moves the kids are into, helping cute little kiddos stay safe when walking and biking around their neighborhood.

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Minimum two years of experience in a youth education/teaching role.

Experience delivering instruction to youth in a clear, concise, passionate manner.

Excellent classroom management skills with youth to maintain an effective learning environment.

Ability to convey and foster enthusiasm to get students excited about biking/walking.

Professional demeanor and ability to effectively coordinate with school representatives.

Experience with community outreach and education.

Interest in promoting a clean environment and alternative transportation.

Self-motivated, energetic, helpful and positive attitude.

Quick learner to be able to excel at multitude of demanding assignments.

Experience working in office setting.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office; strong Word and Excel skills.

Excellent and professional communication, coordination and organizational skills.

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task.

Valid California Class C Driver’s license, a reliable personal vehicle available for work purposes (mileage reimbursement provided), and current automobile insurance.

Fluent in Spanish and English

Preferred Qualifications:

Undergraduate college degree in related field.

At least four years of teaching experience.

Experience scheduling with multiple agencies or entities.

Work Environment & Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

For Bike Smart and Walk Smart program tasks, the environment is a mixture of an office setting and working out in the field (at schools and community events) to plan and implement youth bicycle trainings.

Preparation for youth bicycle training events involves multiple trips to the storage unit in basement to load and unload supplies into the agency trailer, including bicycles, boxes of helmets and other supplies. The employee must be able to regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

Compensation: Compensation depending on experience, and a generous benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision and flexible spending benefits; a 401k-retirement plan with a 4% match; and group life insurance. Driving an insured personal vehicle on company business is required, and mileage reimbursement is provided at the Federal rate.

MORE ABOUT US

At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship.

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.