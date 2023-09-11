Temp Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator

Assignment length: approximately 12-weeks

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Pay: $30-$37/Hour

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ACCOUNTS PAYABLE COORDINATOR

As an Temporary Advanced Accounts Payable Specialist, you help our nonprofit run smoothly by working across departments to coordinate our accounts payable process. You review and process invoices, contracts, expense reports, and payment request documents, and you keep everything organized by maintaining records in our accounting system.

You are a problem solver. Using your excellent communication skills and collaborative attitude, you interact with managers across our organization to ensure that their financial needs are met. You enjoy solving problems for people and making sure our processes run efficiently, so we can continue our work protecting the environment!

QUALIFICATIONS FOR AN ACCOUNTS PAYABLE COORDINATOR

AA in business or accounting, OR equivalent experience and training

3 or more years of accounts payable experience with varied grants and contracts, preferably in a nonprofit setting

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Proficiency with at least one accounting software package, preferably QuickBooks

Experience working in both non-profit and pro-profit organizations

MORE ABOUT US

At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship.

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.