4th Grade Teacher

FT/PT: 100%

Status: Exempt, At-Will

Reports To: Elementary School Department Chair

Salary: $57,622 to $103,708 DOE

School Overview:

Gateway School, in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, is a CAIS-accredited, independent K-8 day school of approximately 150 students that serves children with the intellectual curiosity and self-motivation to thrive in an academically challenging environment. Our school is notable for its innovative instruction and programs, close student-teacher relationships, supportive parent community, and small classes.

We seek, and strive to maintain a culturally and ethnically diverse community, and are committed to the principles that promote inclusive practices. We value the skills, knowledge, and experiences a diverse workforce brings to our school.

Overview of Position:

Gateway School is seeking to hire a Fourth Grade Teacher to work in a self-contained classroom. The successful candidate will have a good sense of humor, a belief that collaboration enriches one’s work, and outstanding personal integrity.

The position’s duties and responsibilities include:

Implementing language arts instruction via explicit instruction, cross-disciplinary studies and literature circles;

Teaching math using the Bridges to Mathematics curriculum;

Thematic and inquiry-based instruction in science and social studies, with the integration of visual arts as a means of demonstrating understanding;

Fostering a culture of learning through emotional intelligence, character education, Mindfulness, growth mindset, team building, class agreements and meetings, and conflict resolution;

Integrating, computers, internet resources, and other electronic resources/tools;

Field trips and other extracurricular duties;

Frequent communication with families, students, colleagues and administration, on a regular and ad-hoc basis.

Attend all scheduled staff meetings and professional development trainings

Qualifications:

Required

Bachelor’s degree

Successful classroom teaching experience at the elementary level

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to communicate effectively and proactively with all members of the community, including students, faculty, staff, and parents

Preferred

Master’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university

Current teaching credential

Knowledge and understanding of independent schools

Knowledge and understanding of child development, neuroscience-based instruction, and effective differentiation

An understanding of and/or commitment to furthering community conversations about justice and equity

Salary and benefits are competitive. Salary is dependent upon years of teaching experience. Benefits include paid holiday time, paid sick time and retirement program.

Application deadline: 4 p.m. 9/22/23. Apply online here.

Candidates selected by the search committee will be called for interviews.

Gateway School is an equal opportunity employer, and opportunities are open to all individuals without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, age, or handicap.