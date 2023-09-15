NOTIFICATIONS

The University of California has implemented a Vaccination Policy covering all employees.

10-04-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

The Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services and facilities, capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, and early education services. Through these units educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

The Facilities department of CHES provides comprehensive facilities support to over 9,500 student residents in ten colleges and six associated residential communities, as well as seven Dining facilities. The department maintains 191 buildings of 1.9 million square feet. Facilities employs 46 represented and non-represented career staff and over 60 student staff, and manages an annual budget of approximately $9 million.

The mission of the Facilities unit is to plan for, develop and maintain a comfortable and safe physical environment for residents, and cost effectively maintain Housing and Dining facilities

More information can be found at: https://ches.ucsc.edu/

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Director of Facilities, the Facilities Asset Coordinator (FAC) routinely takes independent action to manage the overall condition of CHES funded facilities within a campus zone comprising seventy buildings and 600,000 assignable square feet, with an asset value of at least $400 million. The assigned area includes all student residential facilities, college houses, and other affiliated residential areas, including commons buildings, dining facilities and event centers.

The Facilities Asset Coordinator is responsible for ensuring that the physical facilities assigned provide a safe, well maintained, and healthy environment for students, staff, and faculty, and provides leadership and support to ensure efficient execution of all routine repairs and maintenance work, preventative maintenance and renewal projects. The incumbent directs all facilities maintenance functions within an assigned area that includes all student residential facilities, college faculty houses and other affiliated residential areas, including commons buildings, dining facilities and event centers, and manages the respective operating budget.

The Facilities Asset Coordinator proposes, develops and manages deferred maintenance and renewal projects, and is a key participant in the development and execution of major capital improvement and renewal projects.

The Facilities Asset Coordinator supervises one Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor and manages a career staff of 6-14 and a seasonal staff of 25-40 student maintenance assistants.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $99,650 annually.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 006957 (FAC SUPV 2)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

35% - Facilities Operations Management

Manages the operation, repairs and maintenance of a variety of complex building systems. Independently responsible for the condition of student-occupied facilities, including health, safety, security, and all repair and maintenance operations within the zone.

Develops and implements procedures and recommends policies for maintenance operations. Ensures that efficiencies are implemented and standards are met. Works with other Facilities Asset Coordinators to develop and promote best departmental practices and Standard Operating Procedures.

Assesses needs for annual building interior refurbishment and executes Regular Major Maintenance finish renewals. Develops multi-year preventive maintenance plans. Identifies, prioritizes and tracks deferred maintenance needs and keeps a detailed assessment of building conditions.

Investigates, evaluates and resolves critical facilities health and safety issues affecting residents and staff. Documents hazardous conditions and initiates projects to correct them. Manages universal/household hazardous waste storage and recycling processes. Compiles documentation for maintenance chemicals used in facility operations and maintains required files and data. Ensures that maintenance operations comply with federal and state safety regulations and with UCSC Environmental Health and Safety requirements.

Authorizes work orders to Physical Plant for repairs and maintenance necessary to ensure optimal functioning of facilities building systems and infrastructure. Initiates and reviews delivery of Physical Plant Skilled Crafts, Custodial and Grounds recharge services. Purchasess the services of vendors and contractors for repair and maintenance work.

Manages work of maintenance staff utilizing the Facilities Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS). Initiates projects, reviews staff labor assignments and ensures proper completion of work. Analyzes facility conditions based on CMMS data and other information provided by UCSC Physical Plant.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers, housing managers, and important campus partners, including Senior Director, Associate Director, Employee and Labor Relations Analysts, the Major Maintenance Coordinator, Environmental Health and Safety staff, Purchasing & Procurement staff, Conference Services managers, Physical Plant personnel, and other university units. Establishes strong, cooperative working relationships with outside vendors, contractors, and professional consultants.

Assesses facility hazards and consults with UCSC Risk Services to manage University’s exposure. Files insurance loss reports, assesses damage, assembles documentation, and manages necessary damage recovery work.

Performs or directs a variety of routine health, safety, and facility condition assessment inspections. Develops and provides training to residential staff participating in inspection processes.

Directs resources in response to after-hours facility emergencies and declared campus disasters. Responds in-person to after-hours building problems and in emergency or disaster situations.

Ensures compliance with fire safety requirements set forth in the National Fire Protection Assoc. code, and CHES and UCSC fire safety policies.

Chairs or serves on departmental and unit committees.

35% - Project Management

Develops long-range repair and maintenance plans and for all capital and inventorial assets. Planning elements include equipment life-cycle replacement, correction of structural deficiencies, correction of health and safety related deficiencies, and execution of building improvements and minor alterations.

Determines priorities for deferred maintenance and capital renewal work. Collects and analyzes information necessary to develop specific project proposals that include scope, cost estimates, schedules and specifications. Presents project proposals to the Major Maintenance Committee for adoption in the annual plan.

Establishes project scope. Collaborates closely with Project Managers and design professionals in gathering relevant facility data and in performing necessary pre-construction testing and inspection.

Utilizes knowledge of equipment, fixtures, finishes, construction details, maintainability, and campus housing construction standards to propose effective design solutions. Maintains a progressive knowledge base in the field of facilities management.

Reviews and comments on schematic, design development and bid documents, and construction material submittals. Collaborates with the Major Maintenance Coordinator and Physical Planning Development and Operations and Construction Project Managers, architects, and professional consultants on project implementation and execution. Coordinates project schedules with Housing units and Conference Services.

Participates in project inspection of both contracted and in-house work. Ensures that work meets quality standards. Documents and resolves warranty deficiencies with contractors. Serves as a prime project contact for Housing customers.

20% - Fiscal Management

Manages an operations budget of approximately $2.4M and oversees expenditure of an annual Major Maintenance project budgets totaling $800K-$6M.

Determines specification for high-value ($10k - $100k) purchases of goods and maintenance services. Participates in purchasing RFP and RFQ processes.

Determines specification for high-value ($10k - $100k) purchases of goods and maintenance services. Participates in purchasing RFP and RFQ processes. Independently plans, investigates and estimates labor and material costs for projects and purchases. Reviews and approves staff purchases. Writes or authorizes purchase requisitions. Confirms receipt of services and materials.

Controls expenses to ensure that budget targets are met. Reviews budget reports. Verifies that work is charged to appropriate accounts, and initiates transfers of expenses between funds as necessary.

Approves and submits residential damage charge information to Housing.

10% - Personnel Management

Leads staff of 6-12 Sr. Building Maintenance Workers and manage all personnel functions. Sets expectations for performance, work quality and safety standards for all staff. Manages employee disciplinary actions. Supervises the Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor.

Makes staff assignments based on customer service needs and long-range objectives.

Initiates and implements employee skills development and safety training programs. Chairs staff recruitment processes. Conducts staff meetings.

Administers managerial obligations of the Workers Compensation Program. Ensures compliance with the UCSC Injury and Illness Prevention Program.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Substantial experience with facilities maintenance operations and residential facilities programs.

Demonstrated experience in asset stewardship, including major and deferred maintenance, life cycle refurbishment and preventative maintenance.

Demonstrated experience in coordination of large- and small-scale repair and renovation projects.

Ability to read and interpret blueprints, drawings, schematics, and construction/repair specifications.

Knowledge of methods, materials, and tools pertaining to plumbing, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, and painting.

Working knowledge of various building and safety codes. Examples include Uniform Building Code/International Building Code, the California Building Code, National Fire Protection Association Code, Cal OSHA regulations and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ability to interpret and apply appropriate regulations.

Demonstrated experience and proficiency in the use of computer spreadsheets, databases, and word processing application software, including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and FileMaker Pro, or their equivalents.

Ability to learn and use campus on-line financial purchasing, maintenance work order, email, and calendaring systems.

Demonstrated experience in researching and purchasing maintenance and construction materials and services.

Experience in managing a budget of $400,000-$1M.

Experience in administering departmental safety and work skills programs to staff.

Experience assessing potential risk to life/safety, property, and legal liability, and in providing training and utilizing available resources to minimize institutional risk.

Political acumen and discretion necessary to work effectively with various entities and individuals in a complex organizational environment. Ability to interpret, apply and clearly explain complex policies, rules and regulations.

Excellent organizational skills with ability to independently set priorities, create and maintain file systems, systematically maintain materials and information, work efficiently, coordinate complex projects, and complete a number of competing assignments within established deadlines.

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills including diplomacy, discretion, and the ability to interact in a professional, friendly, customer service-oriented manner with staff and residents.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

Ability to respond to emergencies after hours as necessary.

Ability to safely move equipment weighing 50 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to perform work overhead and to perform repetitive tasks and to work from a stepladder and extension ladders.

Ability to work in mechanical rooms, attics, basement, and other noisy, confined, or disadvantaged areas.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtainedhere.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

