10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

10 hot jobs header image 9/17
(Sneha Chandrashekar)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Facilities Asset Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Patient Care Coordinator at Santa Cruz Pelvic Health
  3. Physical Therapist at Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness
  4. Health Services Operations Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Safe Routes to School Educator & Program Coordinator at Ecology Action
  6. Event Manager at 1440 Multiversity
  7. Resource Planner II/III at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Meals/Interoffice Mail Driver at Community Bridges
  9. 4th Grade Teacher at Gateway School
  10. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

