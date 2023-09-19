Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Housekeeper

Presented by Cavanagh's Cleaning
Cavanagh's Cleaning job
(Cavanagh’s Cleaning)
Share

JOB DESCRIPTION: Cavanagh’s Cleaning is currently looking for experienced housekeepers to join our growing, fast-paced cleaning business. Cleaning duties vary from each house, varying from light and deep cleaning.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:

  • Bedmaking
  • Kitchen/bathroom cleaning
  • Dusting
  • Vacuuming
  • Mopping
  • Deep cleaning
  • Laundry
  • Some commercial jobs as well

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have reliable transportation
  • Job training provided

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Competitive pay
  • Flexible schedule

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please contact Alicia Cavanagh at 831-439-4456.

