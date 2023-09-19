Housekeeper

JOB DESCRIPTION: Cavanagh’s Cleaning is currently looking for experienced housekeepers to join our growing, fast-paced cleaning business. Cleaning duties vary from each house, varying from light and deep cleaning.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Bedmaking

Kitchen/bathroom cleaning

Dusting

Vacuuming

Mopping

Deep cleaning

Laundry

Some commercial jobs as well

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:



Must have reliable transportation

Job training provided

HIGHLIGHTS:



Competitive pay

Flexible schedule

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please contact Alicia Cavanagh at 831-439-4456.