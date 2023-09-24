Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, CA
(Sean Kelley)
Share

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  2. Dining Storekeeper at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Physical Therapist at Precision Physical Therapy & Fitness
  4. Cultural and Linguistics Program Advisor at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Temp Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator at Ecology Action
  6. Event Manager at 1440 Multiversity
  7. Resource Planner II/III at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Program Manager at Community Bridges
  9. Patient Care Coordinator at Santa Cruz Pelvic Health
  10. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Working in Santa Cruz

Working in Santa Cruz

See more in ‘Working in Santa Cruz’

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs