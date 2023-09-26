Associate Director, Residential Community Service Program

NOTIFICATIONS

The University of California has implemented a Vaccination Policy covering all employees. Employees, including new hires, are required to comply with any applicable policies relating to the University of California’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

HOW TO APPLY

For full consideration, applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for a job opening. For guidance related to the application process or if you are experiencing difficulties when applying, please review the Applicant Resources on our Talent Acquisition website.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link.

The IRD for this job is: 10-03-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities that support single students and students with families.

More information can be found at: https://housing.ucsc.edu/safety/

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction of the Executive Director of Housing Services, the Associate Director, Residential Community Service Program is responsible for the management of the Residential Community Service Program (RCSP), which operates seven (7) nights a week, 365 nights a year from 7pm through 3am. The Associate Director will develop, train, and plan for emergency preparedness for CHES. In addition, the incumbent is responsible for the supervision of Residential Community Service Partner supervisors; material management; preparation, management and fiscal control of the departmental budget; serves as the liaison with Fire, Police and Dispatch; responds to student concerns; and provides analysis of departmental data and programmatic data. The Associate Director works to ensure that staff in the department prioritize provision of services in a student facing, customer service oriented manner that seeks to support students in their academic and student life journey. Services provided by the Associate Director support over 10,000 residential students, and affiliated family members in CHES managed housing on and off campus, (10 residential colleges, The Village, Family Student Housing, Graduate Housing, Camper Park, and University Town Center). Summer season programs include Summer school and Summer conferences which bring numerous conference groups and thousands of conferees to the campus.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $111,150 / annually

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per week

Days of the Week: Ability to work a variable schedule including weekends

Shift Includes: Days, Evenings and Nights

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: SCRTY MGR 1 (006533)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

25% - Safety and Security

Management of the Residential Community Service Program to ensure that the on duty RCSP staff responds consistently and appropriately to safety and security concerns and issues in compliance with University, State, and federal laws, policies procedures or regulatory requirements (e.g. Clery Act) - while reducing risk to persons and property.

Monitors, analyzes, and reports on the status of residential safety and security in each campus residential community. Confirms that the community walks are being conducted and that the reporting logs and the incident reports are being maintained appropriately.

Monitors, analyzes, and reports on the status of residential safety and security in each campus residential community. Confirms that the community walks are being conducted and that the reporting logs and the incident reports are being maintained appropriately. Provides training to ensure Residential Community Service Partners) can properly identify and mitigate or respond to emergencies or safety/security exposures properly and in accordance with policy and regulation. Provide training as needed to CHES units regarding safety or security topics.

Ensures that RCSPs communicate, with sensitivity, courtesy and in a culturally competent manner, maintaining consistent messages to students and other internal and external constituents. The Associate Director ensures that services are provided in a student facing, customer service oriented manner that is supportive of students.

The Associate Director provides safety and security staffing, via an MOU and recharge to support to the campus libraries.

The Associate Director works collaboratively with CHES and campus colleagues to create and enhance safety and security programs, practices, protocols and policies across the organization and to coordinate safety and security response practices between residential communities.

25% - Emergency Preparedness

Prepares and presents plans, analysis, trainings, and programming to CHES units, residential communities and student groups concerning emergency preparedness, and business resumption. Focuses on planning, responsibilities and roles that support and streamline the campus Emergency Plan, each college’s Emergency Action Plans, campus after-care efforts, and the campus Business Resumption Plan.

Assist in facilitating CHES and Student Housing Services communications and Risk & Safety Services disaster planning drills.

Assist in facilitating CHES and Student Housing Services communications and Risk & Safety Services disaster planning drills. Works with campus colleagues to coordinate ongoing training for staff as needed.

Develop and update community safety and emergency preparedness program marketing materials for distribution through MarCom and local communities.

20% - Program Planning

Provides day-to-day management of the Residential Community Service Program staff. Provides operational and logistical support, serves as the liaison with daytime support units, and manages all business functions and responsibilities for the Unit.

In consultation with Executive Director of Housing Services and in collaboration with the RCSP team and other appropriate constituencies (e.g. College Student Life teams) develop strategic program goals and establish written standards and other processes for Residential Community Service Program protocols.

In consultation with Executive Director of Housing Services and in collaboration with the RCSP team and other appropriate constituencies (e.g. College Student Life teams) develop strategic program goals and establish written standards and other processes for Residential Community Service Program protocols. Clarifies and organizes policies, practices and emergency procedures for consistency and accountability in the delivery of community safety and emergency preparedness programs across all colleges, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) communities, and summer conference operations.

Liaisons with program clients and student groups to ensure proper services are provided. Compiles, analyze and reports on data regarding program interactions with students.

15% - Staff Supervision

The position has direct supervisory responsibility for six RCSP Supervisors, and indirect supervisory responsibility for up to 30 full time and substitute Residential Community Service Partner staff.

Responsibilities include hiring, training, performance management and assessment, and goal setting. Manages all employment actions and maintains regulatory, policy and procedural compliance.

Responsibilities include hiring, training, performance management and assessment, and goal setting. Manages all employment actions and maintains regulatory, policy and procedural compliance. Provides the team with opportunities to participate in skill building, and professional development, encourages continuous improvement and excellence in customer service delivery.

10% - Budget Oversight

Develops and monitors annual operating budget . Tracks and manages expenses and revenues from the MOU provided service programs.

Manages budget in compliance with campus and system-wide policies. Submits annual budget proposals to the Rates and Fees committee as needed.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Perform other duties as assigned in support of Housing Services and the University, including participation on committees, panels and working groups.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated experience in security, safety and emergency preparedness work

Supervisory experience and ability sufficient to communicate expectations, set goals and objectives, motivate staff, give and receive feedback, and effectively address disciplinary issues.

Organizational and time management skills sufficient to independently set priorities, address client needs in a timely manner, and coordinate and complete a number of competing projects/assignments within established deadlines.

Strong research, critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving skills sufficient to analyze problems in a multifaceted way and in developing and implementing innovative and creative solutions.

Customer service experience sufficient to interact in a positive and professional manner with all levels of personnel within the organization.

Experience assessing potential risk to life / safety, property and legal liability. Ability to provide training and utilize available resources to minimize institutional risk.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a highly diverse group of people and colleagues with the ability to listen, mediate, negotiate, and promote an open dialog.

Excellent writing skills sufficient to draft clear and concise correspondence, reports and procedures.

Good oral presentation skills for presenting to staff meetings and larger groups (e.g. parent orientation).

Detail oriented. Ability to comprehend and effectively explain a wide variety of complex and detailed policies and procedures.

Skill and ability in the implementation of effective training programs.

Demonstrated political acumen and leadership skills.

Ability to exercise judgment and discretion in sensitive and/or confidential personnel matters.

Ability to utilize (or learn to utilize) various desktop computer applications to prepare documents, and create databases and spreadsheets to track and monitor work and assess, evaluate and coordinate operations, systems and efficiencies.

Ability to collaborate work well independently as well as part of a team.

Knowledge of financial principles related to accounting and budget preparation.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge of and familiarity with safety and security industry standards and practices in an educational setting.



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

Ability to walk multiple nightly rounds and repeatedly climb stairs.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training every two years.

Clery Act : This position has been identified as a Campus Security Authority (CSA); required to report crimes, incidents, and disciplinary referral statistics as required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (20 USC § 1092(f)).

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtainedhere.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

View full job description and access online application here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS

To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site; https://jobs.ucsc.edu . A computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922. UC Santa Cruz is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.