Dining Associate Director

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance



The University of California has implemented a Vaccination Policy covering all employees. Employees, including new hires, are required to comply with any applicable policies relating to the University of California's COVID-19 vaccine program.

The IRD for this job is: 10-12-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

The Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services and facilities, capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, and early education services. Through these units educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to: creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction of the Executive Director of Dining and Hospitality Services, the Associate Director is responsible for the operational management of UC Santa Cruz Dining that includes five Residential Dining units. UC Santa Cruz Dining serves the entire campus community with the primary customers consisting of approximately 8900 boarders with an annual budget of $35 million in annual sales. The Associate Director is responsible for implementing policy and budgets as well as planning, organizing, staffing, directing, and controlling the activities of the Dining Program during the academic year and summer conference season.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $115,000 - $125,000 / annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri. May also include some weekends. To be discussed during the interview

Shift Includes: Days, Evenings, Nights, Swing Shift and Weekends. To be discussed during the interview

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: FOOD SVC MGR 2 (000394)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% - Leadership & Accountability

Implement departmental goals and visions with clear direction to the staff of Dining Services to meet departmental needs for growth, change, new development, and commitment to customer service. Provide leadership to the Residential Dining Facilities, Retail, Catering, Commissary and Bakery food service managers and programs to ensure that campus departmental policies and procedures are administered uniformly, clearly so work activity conforms with the overall mission of the University and Dining Services.

Evaluates best practices of similar university food service programs and incorporates into short and long term planning. The Associate Director is responsible to provide effective delegation of managerial responsibilities and authorities to the Dining Services unit managers for follow-up accountability.

Responsible for reporting on, recommendations about and compliance for all facets of the enterprise including safety and sanitation practice and compliance, maintenance and renovation of facilities, menu management, entry control, cash management, time reporting and other financial controls, marketing and merchandising.

Responsible for managing the relationship with customers including Dining Service Student Adviser program(s) sponsored by Dining Services. Collaborates with Dining Services marketing staff to develop marketing and merchandising plans to ensure dining service programs are effectively communicated to target specific clientele. The Associate Director works cooperatively with all facets of Dining Services and UCSC, providing excellent food and service to a diverse clientele, including understanding the needs and expectations of the same.

Responsible for fostering an environment that promotes and maintains productive and positive working relationships with open channels of communication, is welcoming of diversity, and is consistent with UCSC Principles of Community.

30% - Budget Development, Resource Management, and Financial Analysis

Responsible for contributing to budget forecasting, development, analysis and management both short and long term within UC and UCSC policy and practice.

Implement the annual budget to generate sufficient income to offset expenses and results in reasonable meal rates, and reflects the high quality services as requested by students, staff, faculty, visitors and conference attendees. Assess and/or audit direct reports to ensure budgetary goals are met and are on track on a weekly, monthly and annual basis.

The Associate Director is responsible for the adherence to policy and goals for the purchasing activity of Dining Services. Responsible for overseeing cash management, office records, collection of cash sales and change funds, and establishing internal controls and internal audit for their safekeeping.

20% - Personnel Supervision and Organizational Management

Ensure all employees follow best practices in personnel management, UC policies and UCSC practices. Provides leadership and direction in the hiring, performance management, training, and career development of employees in Dining Services; ensuring that the UC standards of performance are maintained for all personnel directly and indirectly supervised.

Develops and implements training programs for department employees; including managerial, supervisory and union represented employees. Supports employee participation in skill development and job related professional development programs so as to improve the levels of service and quality products offered to customers and maximize productivity.

10% - Food Production Management: Innovation and Creativity

Oversight of operations team of managers and staff to ensure that all appropriate policies and practices are followed to ensure safety and sanitation, batch cooking, and menu cycles are of desirable foods and freshness.

The Associate Director is responsible for creative and innovative program planning and operations which enhance programs and when possible reduce costs while maintaining or improving satisfaction. Implement training that keeps the culinary team on a forward thinking path that produces trend setting foods combined with classic favorites.

5% - Safety and Sanitation

Participates in the Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) audits of dining facilities to ensure safety, sanitation, handling and storage of food and food equipment.

In collaboration with the Risk Services, ensures compliance with Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP) and all regulations mandated by local, state and federal agencies in regard to safety, health and sanitation regulations.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

The Associate Director collaborates with Residential College personnel to ensure that the dining operation supports the college’s philosophy by providing a residential dining experience and environment that provides the desired outcomes and services.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Strong demonstrated experience in strategic planning and independent administration and management especially related to the dining service field within a university environment, including but not limited to financial and labor management, menu development, policy and procedure development, food production, handling and storage, quality control, health and safety.

Strong demonstrated ability to exercise good judgment in making high-level management decisions and commitments.

Skill in management of time to provide priority levels to department projects and job assignments.

Skill to work independently and ability to be inventive and creative, including but not limited to initiating new programs, conceptualizing, organizing, and directing projects, department growth, development and change.

Skill and knowledge to design and implement innovative customer service programs that respond to wants and needs of our diverse clientele.

Strong demonstrated knowledge and experience in financial management and accounting practices to develop, implement, analyze, and monitor annual multi-million dollar operating budget. Ability to prepare short and long-range financial forecasts.

Ability to work with and communicate effectively with colleagues discussing improvements, solving problems, and following through with implementing solutions.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a diverse group of people. Ability to resolve issues related to student, staff, faculty, and dining services, and exercise diplomacy in stressful situations.

Demonstrated supervisory, leadership, and personnel management skills to effectively administer and manage through others.

Knowledge in staff organization development and evaluation.

Skill and temperament to provide an open climate and create opportunities for employee communication and positive departmental interaction.

Skill and knowledge to create performance standards and incentive programs that increase morale, productivity and attendance.

Ability to recruit, interview, hire, manage, lead, motivate and supervise effectively of a diverse workforce including setting and meeting performance goals, conducting performance appraisals and providing training for residential dining service staff.

Skill and knowledge in the implementation of effective training programs for large operation with approximately 250 employees.

Knowledge and skill in implementing collective bargaining contracts, inter-department agreements, and service contracts.

Demonstrated knowledge and skill in marketing and merchandising concepts to develop programs and conduct research. Ability to apply results to facility design for new construction and remodeling projects, and future direction for Dining Services, and Catering.

Demonstrated experience in facility management, design, remodeling and construction, including, but not limited to kitchen layout and design, reviewing blue prints and construction documents, construction financing, preparing financial projections.

Demonstrated computer skills and general knowledge of campus computer on-line processes to administer and manage food service computer systems including but not limited to production, purchasing, forecasting, menus, labor scheduling and management, financial reports and meal plan control.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Spanish/English bilingual.

Previous or present membership and participation in the National Association of Colleges & University Food Services (NACUFS) or other food service/hospitality related professional affiliation.

Knowledge of sustainable food service best practic

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Must possess, or have the ability to obtain, a ServSafe Certification within 90 days of hire.

Ability to move materials weighing up to 50 lbs. with or without accommodation.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evening and weekends.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtainedhere.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

View full job description and access online application here.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

