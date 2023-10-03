Chief Building Official (Chief Building Inspector)

Salary: $9,422 – 12,594 / Month*

Closing Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

THE JOB: Under general direction, plan, organize and direct the Building Section of the Community Development & Infrastructure Department; provide policy guidance and direction in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and ordinances; and perform other work as required. Act as the Building Official for Santa Cruz County. *Salary currently under review.

The option for remote work may be available based on the type of work and operational needs, upon successful completion of probation.

THE REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

Two years of experience supervising or administrating building permit programs.

Special Requirements: License/Certificate/Registration/Professional Membership Requirements:

Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License, or the ability to provide suitable transportation, which is approved by the appointing authority. Certification by the International Code Council/ICC as a Building Inspector AND one of the following specialty certifications: Plumbing Inspector, Mechanical Inspector, Electrical Inspector, or Building Code Accessibility Usability Specialist. Within two years of the date of hire, must obtain certification by the California Building Officials (CALBO) as a California Building Official.

Knowledge: Thorough knowledge of the uniform codes affecting building inspection; construction methods, building materials and tools and safety standards; and State and County regulations relating to the technical requirements for building permit applications and collection of fees for same. Working knowledge of principles and practices of supervision and training; and seismic and energy considerations in the design and construction of buildings and structures. Some knowledge of the principles and practices of organization, management and budgeting; the application of data processing to building inspection operations; and the functional responsibilities of a local planning department.

Ability to: Plan, organize and direct a comprehensive building permit plan check and building inspection program; plan, organize, direct and evaluate the work of staff; formulate, interpret, explain and advise on specific building codes, ordinances and administrative order requirements; formulate, interpret, explain and advise on specific codes and ordinances relating to the processing of building permit applications; establish and maintain effective relationships with those contacted in the course of work; analyze complex technical and administrative problems, develop sound recommendations, and implement solutions; conduct difficult inspections, enforce regulations and detect deviations from approved plans and specifications; analyze, interpret and check complex building plans and specifications; coordinate the Building Permit plan check and Building Inspection program with other Planning sections, County departments and other agencies; write effectively, prepare concise reports and speak effectively before groups; perform field inspections in environmental conditions such as broken or hilly terrain and construction sites; and learn to input, access and analyze data using a computer.

