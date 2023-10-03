Information Technology System Administration Analyst II

Salary: $8,147 – 10,308 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

THE JOB: Under general supervision, administer server hardware, software, operating systems, and security; and do other work as required. This includes the design, installation, configuration, optimization, maintenance and support of host systems and may include database server administration and systems programming. The current vacancy is in the Information Services Department. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future positions in all County departments during the life of the eligible list.

THE REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

An Associate’s degree from an accredited college in computer science or a related field and two years of experience in systems administration.

OR

Current Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certification or Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) certification and two years of experience in systems administration.

OR

Three years of experience in systems administration.

Special Requirements: Background Investigation: Some positions may require fingerprinting and/or background investigation. License: Possession and maintenance of a valid California Class C Driver License. Physical Requirements: The ability to lift items weighing up to forty pounds. Other Special Requirements: Availability to work irregular hours, which may include evenings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Knowledge: Working knowledge of system configuration parameters; computer and network security concepts and techniques; the principles, practices, and methods of designing server infrastructures; at least one scalable, multi-user database system; the languages, hardware and tools specific to the assignment(s); basic database performance tuning and security issues; the principles, practices and methods of installing and maintaining server software and hardware; networking and operating system concepts and their practical implementations; programming through experience and/or formal education; and applicable network cabling industry standards. Some knowledge of local operating system structures.

Ability to: Utilize and recommend appropriate technologies and applications for business needs and problem resolutions; utilize system commands and processes; train users in applications and operating system fundamentals; write/debug moderately complex scripts and/or applications; analyze systems and specifications; interpret customer/user requirements and use engineering techniques to design network and transmission systems; interpret data on system usage and develop engineering specifications to support changing service levels; implement computer system security standards and requirements; utilize system tools such as editors, debuggers, and performance monitors; utilize the languages, hardware, and tools specific to the assignment(s); manage all aspects of user accounts; understand and manipulate data structures; operate applicable troubleshooting software and analyze server and database problems using appropriate analysis tools; present technical concepts to non-technical staff; read, comprehend, and write technical documentation; work cooperatively and effectively with other staff members, customers, contractors and vendors; communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; and lift equipment weighing up to 40 pounds.

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, people of color, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require fingerprinting and/or background investigation.

