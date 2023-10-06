Elementary School Teacher Assistant

FTE: Approximately 50%, 20 - 25 hour per week

Reports To: Director of Resource Support

Wage: $20 - $25 per hour/non-exempt. Wage commensurate based on qualifications and experience

Benefits: This is a part time position and does not qualify for benefits

Summary: To support the lead teachers and assist with students learning and social emotional needs

Start Date: ASAP

Gateway School is an all-gender, CAIS accredited, independent day school for students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade located in Santa Cruz, California just blocks from the ocean. Our staff go above and beyond to ignite imaginations and nurture, curiosity and sense of wonder. At Gateway we consider each student’s strengths, passions, and learning style and our program emphasizes exploration and discovery in order to develop every child’s innate curiosity into a life-long approach to learning. Teacher Aides perform a vital role working with students and assisting lead teachers and students with a variety of tasks.

Gateway School is seeking to hire two Elementary School Teacher Aide positions (2nd-3rd and 4th-5th). If you love children and love learning as much as we do are interested in joining our dedicated team of educators please submit an application.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Aides generally work 4 - 5 hours per day, Monday through Friday in the classroom and on the playground. Additional duties may include early morning supervision of the playground and/or afternoons supervising during dismissal.

Classroom duties may include:

work with individual students and small groups under the supervision of the teacher

supervise the class while the teacher works with a small group

help prepare materials for lessons/projects

help keep the room neat, clean, and organized

problem solve with children

assist with student transitions

Playground duties may include:

facilitate conflict resolution process with students

be alert, diligent and authoritative

monitor and assist students as they line up to return to class

monitor lunch tables

ensure the proper use of equipment

make sure all play is safe

observe social interactions and support students as needed

Desired characteristics of a school aide:

be organized, flexible and efficient

be willing to operate in a supportive role

have a sense of humor

be a good communicator

be reliable

be willing to take on necessary jobs as designated by supervisor

GENERAL JOB PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:

Knowledge of Work - Posses and utilizes knowledge of the job which is essential to perform the specific functions and related work.

Quantity of Work - Accomplishes an appropriate volume of satisfactory work under normal conditions. Ability to produce results.

Quality of Work - Consistently demonstrates accuracy, thoroughness, neatness and dependability to produce work within acceptable standards.

Ability to Learn New Duties - Interprets, learns and responds to instructions for new situations, procedures or methods.

Judgement and Common Sense - Decisions/actions are sound, including safety awareness.

Cooperation - Willing to work with others toward common goals.

Communications - Demonstrates relevance and clarity of written and oral expression. Effectiveness in exchanging ideas and information.

Problem Solving - Identifies and evaluates alternate solutions and selection of the most appropriate course of action.

Attendance and Punctuality - Shows daily ability to be at work at scheduled time, including being prepared to work on time after breaks, meal periods and other authorized absences from work.

Qualification Requirements: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Required Education and/or Experience:

Excellent interpersonal skills, including humor, tact, patience and courtesy

Kind, pleasant and effective communicator, willing to serve people at all levels in the organization

Well-developed ethics and the ability to maintain a high level of discretion and confidentiality

Ability to interact professionally with a culturally diverse community

Ability to deal effectively with multiple priorities, functions and activities

Basic technology proficiency (e-mail, word processing, web research)

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Experience in a K - 8 educational environment

Familiarity with Independent Schools

Past or present member of the Gateway School community

Application deadline: open until filled. Apply online here.

Candidates selected by the search committee will be called for interviews.

Gateway School is an equal opportunity employer, and opportunities are open to all individuals without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, age, or handicap.