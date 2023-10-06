Elementary School Teacher Assistant

FTE: Approximately 50%, 20 - 25 hour per week
Reports To: Director of Resource Support
Wage: $20 - $25 per hour/non-exempt. Wage commensurate based on qualifications and experience
Benefits: This is a part time position and does not qualify for benefits
Summary: To support the lead teachers and assist with students learning and social emotional needs
Start Date: ASAP
Gateway School is an all-gender, CAIS accredited, independent day school for students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade located in Santa Cruz, California just blocks from the ocean. Our staff go above and beyond to ignite imaginations and nurture, curiosity and sense of wonder. At Gateway we consider each student’s strengths, passions, and learning style and our program emphasizes exploration and discovery in order to develop every child’s innate curiosity into a life-long approach to learning. Teacher Aides perform a vital role working with students and assisting lead teachers and students with a variety of tasks.
Gateway School is seeking to hire two Elementary School Teacher Aide positions (2nd-3rd and 4th-5th). If you love children and love learning as much as we do are interested in joining our dedicated team of educators please submit an application.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Aides generally work 4 - 5 hours per day, Monday through Friday in the classroom and on the playground. Additional duties may include early morning supervision of the playground and/or afternoons supervising during dismissal.
Classroom duties may include:
- work with individual students and small groups under the supervision of the teacher
- supervise the class while the teacher works with a small group
- help prepare materials for lessons/projects
- help keep the room neat, clean, and organized
- problem solve with children
- assist with student transitions
Playground duties may include:
- facilitate conflict resolution process with students
- be alert, diligent and authoritative
- monitor and assist students as they line up to return to class
- monitor lunch tables
- ensure the proper use of equipment
- make sure all play is safe
- observe social interactions and support students as needed
Desired characteristics of a school aide:
- be organized, flexible and efficient
- be willing to operate in a supportive role
- have a sense of humor
- be a good communicator
- be reliable
- be willing to take on necessary jobs as designated by supervisor
GENERAL JOB PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:
Knowledge of Work - Posses and utilizes knowledge of the job which is essential to perform the specific functions and related work.
Quantity of Work - Accomplishes an appropriate volume of satisfactory work under normal conditions. Ability to produce results.
Quality of Work - Consistently demonstrates accuracy, thoroughness, neatness and dependability to produce work within acceptable standards.
Ability to Learn New Duties - Interprets, learns and responds to instructions for new situations, procedures or methods.
Judgement and Common Sense - Decisions/actions are sound, including safety awareness.
Cooperation - Willing to work with others toward common goals.
Communications - Demonstrates relevance and clarity of written and oral expression. Effectiveness in exchanging ideas and information.
Problem Solving - Identifies and evaluates alternate solutions and selection of the most appropriate course of action.
Attendance and Punctuality - Shows daily ability to be at work at scheduled time, including being prepared to work on time after breaks, meal periods and other authorized absences from work.
Qualification Requirements: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Required Education and/or Experience:
- Excellent interpersonal skills, including humor, tact, patience and courtesy
- Kind, pleasant and effective communicator, willing to serve people at all levels in the organization
- Well-developed ethics and the ability to maintain a high level of discretion and confidentiality
- Ability to interact professionally with a culturally diverse community
- Ability to deal effectively with multiple priorities, functions and activities
- Basic technology proficiency (e-mail, word processing, web research)
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Experience in a K - 8 educational environment
- Familiarity with Independent Schools
- Past or present member of the Gateway School community
Application deadline: open until filled. Apply online here.
Candidates selected by the search committee will be called for interviews.
Gateway School is an equal opportunity employer, and opportunities are open to all individuals without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, age, or handicap.