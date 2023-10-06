Trick-or-Treating Associate

Join us for a season of spookiness during our Halloween Season!

Gilroy Gardens is home to unique rides, fun games, entertainment, beautiful trees, and most importantly, fun adventures at a job like no other! Working with Gilroy Gardens provides an opportunity that will allow you to learn, grow, and start you on your journey to success.

Gilroy Gardens is currently hiring for our 2023 Halloween Season! Now hiring ages 16 and up, we have a wide variety of positions available; working indoors and outdoors, and many departments that require little to no experience. We can guarantee that there is something for everyone! If you’re looking for lasting friendships and a fun working environment, this is the job for you!

Now hiring ages 16 and up!

Pay: $15.50 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Work Location: In person

Shift and schedule: 8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Night shift

Every weekend

Weekends only

Some of the perks you will receive while working with us are:

Fun and enjoyable work atmosphere with teams

Flexible scheduling

Advancement and management opportunities

60% off Food and 40% off Merchandise

Free Gilroy Gardens tickets and parking

Get free and discounted tickets for family and friends

Exclusive employee events and giveaways

We are hiring for the following departments:

Admissions (16+)

Rides (16+)

Candy Boo Spots (16+)

Food and Beverage (16+)

Cash Control (18+)

Security Guard (18+)

Come join our team by applying today!

Join the BOO Team!

Gilroy Gardens Job Fair

Sat & Sun (Oct 7-8) • 12-6pm

Gilroy Gardens is now hiring ages 18+ for Rides, Food, and Security positions through December 31. Come to our Job Fair this weekend to apply!