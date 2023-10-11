Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California; Remote, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Financial Planning and Analysis Director leading the Financial Planning and Analysis Department.

There is one position that can be filled in any of our Scotts Valley, Salinas or Merced offices or remotely in California (must reside in California by start date).

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Department functions, including Rate Development (RDT) submissions, quarterly financial reporting and annual medical loss ratio submission

Direct the FP&A Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive level advice and guidance on FP&A functions and overall business operations

Direct, manage, and supervise FP&A Department staff

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Our vision is to strengthen financial sustainability by being a trusted strategic adviser to our stakeholders. Our values include financial integrity, financial stewardship, and customer satisfaction.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL

Be a motivated and seasoned leader within the managed care industry, with expertise in health plan financial planning through revenue enhancement and medical cost containment

Have direct experience overseeing Medi-Cal or Medicare Rate Development Template life cycles

Be adept at leading and collaborating with cross-functional teams

Have exceptional communication skills, with strength in relationship building and influencing others

Have strong knowledge of health plan financial regulations and collaborating with regulatory bodies

Have excellent analytical skills and the ability to synthesize information into high-level executive presentations

Be invested in staff development and empowering teams to do their best work

Champion accountability across the organization

Managed care/health plan experience a must, Medicare experience a plus

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

Knowledge of:



The managed care industry

Application and utilization of data and analytics to drive critical financial decisions

Medicaid or Medicare, entitlement programs and related regulations

Principles and practices of organizational management

Financial analytical and complex abstract reasoning concepts

Principles and practices of statistical analysis

Ability to:



Demonstrate strong analytical skills; accurately collect, manage, and analyze data. Identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk

Exercise sound financial management in making decisions

Hold peers accountable through influence

Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train, and evaluate the work of staff

Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or a closely related field

Minimum of ten years of experience in healthcare finance, and analytics, which included a minimum of two years of experience related to Medicaid or Medicare Managed Care Programs and a minimum of three years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the general healthcare experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.

Scotts Valley pay range

$147,849—$236,579 USD

Merced pay range

$134,543—$215,280 USD

Salinas pay range

$147,849—$236,579 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.