Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California; Remote, California
We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Financial Planning and Analysis Director leading the Financial Planning and Analysis Department.
There is one position that can be filled in any of our Scotts Valley, Salinas or Merced offices or remotely in California (must reside in California by start date).
HOW TO APPLY
If interested, please submit an online application here.
WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR
Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, you will:
- Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Department functions, including Rate Development (RDT) submissions, quarterly financial reporting and annual medical loss ratio submission
- Direct the FP&A Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive level advice and guidance on FP&A functions and overall business operations
- Direct, manage, and supervise FP&A Department staff
To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.
ABOUT THE TEAM
Our vision is to strengthen financial sustainability by being a trusted strategic adviser to our stakeholders. Our values include financial integrity, financial stewardship, and customer satisfaction.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL
- Be a motivated and seasoned leader within the managed care industry, with expertise in health plan financial planning through revenue enhancement and medical cost containment
- Have direct experience overseeing Medi-Cal or Medicare Rate Development Template life cycles
- Be adept at leading and collaborating with cross-functional teams
- Have exceptional communication skills, with strength in relationship building and influencing others
- Have strong knowledge of health plan financial regulations and collaborating with regulatory bodies
- Have excellent analytical skills and the ability to synthesize information into high-level executive presentations
- Be invested in staff development and empowering teams to do their best work
- Champion accountability across the organization
- Managed care/health plan experience a must, Medicare experience a plus
WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
Knowledge of:
- The managed care industry
- Application and utilization of data and analytics to drive critical financial decisions
- Medicaid or Medicare, entitlement programs and related regulations
- Principles and practices of organizational management
- Financial analytical and complex abstract reasoning concepts
- Principles and practices of statistical analysis
Ability to:
- Demonstrate strong analytical skills; accurately collect, manage, and analyze data. Identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk
- Exercise sound financial management in making decisions
- Hold peers accountable through influence
- Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train, and evaluate the work of staff
- Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or a closely related field
- Minimum of ten years of experience in healthcare finance, and analytics, which included a minimum of two years of experience related to Medicaid or Medicare Managed Care Programs and a minimum of three years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the general healthcare experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying
OTHER DETAILS
- While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.
- Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.
- Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.
The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.
Scotts Valley pay range
$147,849—$236,579 USD
Merced pay range
$134,543—$215,280 USD
Salinas pay range
$147,849—$236,579 USD
Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.
OUR BENEFITS
- Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
- Ample Paid Time Off
- 12 Paid Holidays per year
- 401(a) Retirement Plan
- 457 Deferred Compensation Plan
- Robust Health and Wellness Program
- Onsite EV Charging Stations
- And many more
ABOUT US
We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.
Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.
At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.