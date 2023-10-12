Senior Medical Billing Technician – County of Santa Cruz

Salary: $5,885 – 7,438 / Month

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits!

The County of Santa Cruz is seeking an experienced Medical Billing Technician. Do you have thorough knowledge of medical billing accounting methods, practices, terminology, and insurance claim processing procedures? Do you come with the following experience? The equivalent of three years of full-time experience in the class of Medical Billing Technician or in an equivalent or higher clerical class performing medical billing or medical accounting in a County Health Services Agency or other similar environment; OR The equivalent of four years full time experience performing medical billing or medical accounts receivable functions; AND possession of one (1) of the following valid certifications (current): Certified Coding Specialist (all types) or Registered Health Information Administrator or Registered Health Information Technician or Certified Professional Coder (all types), or one year of similar experience in a medical setting outside of the County’s medical services, or completion of an accredited medical billing and coding program at a college or institution of higher education.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, people of color, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require fingerprinting and/or background investigation.

