Assistant Director, Residential Education

This is a live-in position that requires the employee to live in the provided apartment full-time. On-campus apartment accommodation is provided, in accordance with the Apartment Use Agreement

A basic meal plan is provided to support interaction, involvement, and community building with students, staff, and faculty in the dining hall setting during the academic year.

NOTIFICATIONS

The University of California has implemented a Vaccination Policy covering all employees. Employees, including new hires, are required to comply with any applicable policies relating to the University of California’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

The IRD for this job is: 10-25-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

More information can be found at: https://cowell.ucsc.edu & https://stevenson.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

As a learning organization, College Student Life utilizes a curricular approach as the defining foundation for all initiatives. Under the general supervision of an Associate Director (AD), the Assistant Director for residential education serves as a member of the student life team. Utilizing a curricular approach, the Assistant Director provides direct supervision and support to the coordinators for residential education (CREs) within their assigned college/unit. The incumbent works to develop and implement curricular initiatives that support the educational priority for staff and residential students. The Assistant Director will work in collaboration with the Associate Director to review multifaceted organizational problems, develop courses of action, and implement proposed solutions.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $80,300/annually.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: This is a live in position

Shift Includes: Day, Ability to work irregular hours including nights and weekends

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 004568 (STDT LIFE DEVT SUPV 2)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

50% - Supervision, Training, and Development

Trains, supervises, and evaluates 3-4 full-time professional housing and residential education staff who also serve as conduct officers.

Indirectly supervises in excess of 40 student leaders.

In conjunction with the Associate Director, builds a cohesive residential life team which includes providing leadership and direction for training, coaching and mentoring for both professional staff and student leaders.

Manages staff performance in the effective delivery of residential services.

Promotes a safe and healthy workplace; monitors and addresses conditions and practices that could result in workplace injury or illness, and effectively responds to injuries that do occur.

Sets and models a standard of ethical behavior for the student and professional staff team, ensuring that staff members follow and enforce university and college policies and procedures.

May serve as co-chair and/or liaison to College Student Life committees and activities as assigned.

20% - Curricular Development and Implementation

In collaboration with the Associate Director, develops a comprehensive college curriculum.

Directs staff to develop and implement curricular initiatives that address educational needs and enhance awareness of socially relevant issues for residential students.

Develops and executes a curricular approach in the ongoing training and development of professional and student staff.

Provides leadership for outcomes-based student development in a variety of areas including but not limited to: academic success, diversity and inclusion, social justice, faculty involvement, health, wellness, alcohol and other drugs.

Supervises and advises college/unit-wide programming, and college specific theme strategy development, student groups, and projects.

In conjunction with the College Student Life leadership team, assists in the implementation of assessment of the curricular approach.



20% - Residential Support and Operations

In collaboration with the Associate Director, provides knowledge and general management of residential facilities.

Participates in the professional staff on-call rotation, providing on-site crisis management, emergency response, disaster assistance, and all appropriate ongoing follow-up.

Coordinates with campus and community resources in response to student physical or mental health issues.

In consultation with the student conduct and restorative practices team and appropriate campus resources, manages the implementation of student accountability and behavior, which includes serving as a conduct officer.

Provides assistance where needed, particularly in facilities and dining, during any time of disruption to normal campus operations due to inclement weather, disaster, power outage, strike or protest activity, etc.

Utilizes master key access for the purposes of emergencies, safety inspections student lockouts, and other facilities needs.

10% - Special Projects and Other Duties as Assigned

Attends all regularly scheduled professional staff meetings including but not limited to unit team meetings, meetings with the Associate Director, Assistant Director meetings, and Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services meetings.

Participates on department and/or campus-wide committees and activities as assigned including but not limited to higher level conduct hearing boards, Title IX appeal hearings, etc.

Regularly participates in ongoing professional development opportunities including workshops, conferences, and webinars. Reviews relevant literature to remain current on emerging trends and issues in higher education.

Provides support to the Associate Director and Senior Director for special projects and performs other duties as assigned based on college/unit, department, and University needs.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training

Direct experience in housing and residence life administration or student affairs.

Direct experience providing training and development for a team, supervising and evaluating staff, and setting group and individual goals

Ability to use active listening, critical thinking, negotiation, reasoning, organizing, counseling, written and verbal communication, multitasking, and intercultural competence to develop original ideas to solve problems

Social perceptiveness to be aware of others’ reactions and understanding why they react as they do.

Strong skills in project and program management.

Experience developing and implementing a curricular approach.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively within a diverse and multicultural setting.

Demonstrated ability to handle crisis situations involving student welfare and safety.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Demonstrated ability to analyze and solve difficult problems, reach agreement and potential solutions through flexibility and compromise, make well-reasoned and principled decisions and exercise good judgment in dealing with a variety of complex issues and situations.

General theoretical knowledge base in the area of student development theory OR related theoretical knowledge (e.g. community development, program development, educational theory, leadership development theory, cross cultural communications, and/or group development).

General understanding of the current trends and issues impacting student populations and higher education.



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess or have the ability to obtain, within 90 days of hire, emergency First Aid and CPR certification.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment Training) every 2 years.

Ability to work irregular hours including nights and weekends.

This position requires passing a pre-employment criminal history background check. Selected candidates cannot begin work until passing their background check. Please note: Time required to complete this process may vary and can be lengthy.

This recruitment is to fill multiple vacancies at the Colleges.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtainedhere.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

