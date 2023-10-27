Pay Range: $84,000 - $119,000 per year

Benefits: Fully benefited with PTO, 401K and medical, dental, and vision benefits; subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric bikes; work from home stipend; bring your dog to work (if you come into the office)

Ecology Action (EA) is looking for a Compliance Manager to help assure we operate legally and ethically. Responsibilities extend to contracts management and coordinating our staff training program for compliance-related topics, e.g., data security, sexual harassment, job-site safety. The scope of our operations ranges from conducting bicycle safety programs in elementary schools to managing energy efficiency construction projects for Fortune 500 companies. This full-time position reports to Ecology Action’s COO & General Counsel and is eligible for full-time remote, hybrid, or in office. Ability to work Pacific Time, preferred.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

General

Work with executive staff to continuously uplevel our operations and organizational improvement targets for compliance, service, and efficiency of the organization.

Prepare and file compliance paperwork with multiple governmental entities and funders.

Review boilerplate provisions of contracts for conformity with our preferences.

Administer the risk management program.

Coordinate with HR regarding EEO1 filings, OSHA claims, multi-state operations, and consistent discipline for compliance violations.

Coordinate with Finance for ERISA, investment policy, and internal controls.

Coordinate with IT for ISO 27001, vendor security review, and NDA management.

Perform periodic information privacy risk assessments and conduct related ongoing monitoring activities.

Draft, review and update internal policies as needed, e.g., conflict of interest, nondisclosure.

Stay informed regarding industry changes, trends, and best practices as a basis for recommending appropriate changes in our procedures.

Encourage staff to operate with a compliance mindset.

May assist with Clerk of the Board duties, as applicable.

Contracts Administration

Facilitate execution and monitoring of subcontracts, subawards, and consulting agreements.

Maintain the contracts management system.

Coordinate active contract management to ensure timely submission of progress reports, request for sponsor approvals, extensions, and internal or funder required re-budgeting.

Coordinate financial accounts setup for all funded projects to facilitate effective expenditure tracking and reporting.

Monitor the collection and retention of documentation in support of contract-related revenues and expenditures to ensure compliance with applicable regulations.

Risk Management and Insurance

Help assess and address operational risks.

Respond to reports of rule violations, accidents, injuries, irregularities, and dangerous conditions, preventing or limiting harm when possible.

Act as administrator for our liability insurance program.

Manage safety requirements for utility programs (ISNetworld).

Arrange for training and support to staff as needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years of similar combined experience in the areas of compliance, risk, and/or contract management

Familiarity with industry practices and professional standards

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of legal requirements and controls (e.g. HIPAA, OSHA)

The ability to self-motivate and thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing startup environment

Professional with strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Detail-oriented and committed to accuracy with strong organizational skills and ability to prioritize with minimal supervision

Ability to navigate change with comfort and flexibility

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Excellent technical skills in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint as well as Smartsheet or similar online project management tool

Proven ability to manage multiple priorities and projects with excellent follow-through to meet deadlines.

Capable of interacting with all levels of management in a professional manner

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree from a four-year accredited college. A law degree or other legal train is preferred. Bar membership is not required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.