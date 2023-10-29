10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
- Elementary School Teacher Assistant at Gateway Elementary School
- Trick-or-Treating Associate at Gilroy Gardens
- Information Technology System Administration Analyst II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Assistant Director, Residential Education at UC Santa Cruz
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance For Health
- Directing Attorney at Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
- Member Services Representative (Teller, Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
