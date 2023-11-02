Dining Systems Coordinator

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz.

CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities that support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Dining Systems Manager, the Systems Coordinator acts as the systems support response for Dining Services. Provides assistance in the areas of office management, research and analysis; file maintenance; correspondence and communication. Works closely with the Systems Manager ensuring adherence to business practices and protocols.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $27.32 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: Clerical Employees (CX)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

60% - Systems Support

Provides concise departmental communications informing management with updates on reports and files availability, storing locations.

Uses a variety of software programs and applications to produce Departmental Reports for record keeping and business use, maintains reporting infrastructure and periodically updates files, moving some documents to archived folders. Maintains Archived Files. Updates documentation and procedures when/if necessary under the directive of the Systems Manager.

Uses a variety of software programs and applications to produce Departmental Reports for record keeping and business use, maintains reporting infrastructure and periodically updates files, moving some documents to archived folders. Maintains Archived Files. Updates documentation and procedures when/if necessary under the directive of the Systems Manager. Maintains Food Management System data entries keeping all products/vendors up to date, enters invoices and coordinates invoices process, reconcile weekly invoices entries and AP interface approvals. The position provides assistance to administrative student staff.

Maintains Dining Services door access system. Updates and maintains Point of Sale (POS) menu items, employee/cashiers access and keeps procedures up to date under the directive of Business Systems Analyst.

Acts as Dining Services locations first point of contact for onsite support to computer hardware and/or software, configuring profiles and providing access to files structure.

Assists with Point of Sales (POS), Door Access, Student Privilege Control System, Digital Signage and Food Management systems, troubleshooting as needed.

Provides support and assistance to the Systems Manager during projects validation phases.

Follows the directives and collaborates with the Systems Manager in setting up Dining new hires with needed technology and telecommunication resources and equipment.

35% - Systems Maintenance

Maintains Dining systems including:

- Accounts/password reset and system access

- Door access expiration/renewals

- Food management product updates

- POS system menu items management and yearly purges

- Compiles and submits invoices to Procurement and provides related information.

- Accounts/password reset and system access - Door access expiration/renewals - Food management product updates - POS system menu items management and yearly purges - Compiles and submits invoices to Procurement and provides related information. Reviews and completes Employee Systems Access Change requests as needed.

Performs yearly reconciliation on closed or disabled cashier/POS account access.

Performs yearly reconciliation on closed, disabled, or renewed Dining door access accounts.

Contributes regularly to the continued assessment and improvement of dining services systems.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Serves as administrative back up in the absence of the Systems Manager.

Attends and participates in meetings as directed.

Attends and participates in meetings as directed. Provides administrative support for a variety of operational tasks and events as assigned.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent computer skills with the ability to learn and use campus financial and/or acquisitions systems.

Demonstrated experience with Microsoft and Google suites and in preparing spreadsheets, reports and other documents and correspondence as required.

Excellent interpersonal skills, (verbal and written), with demonstrated effectiveness in interacting with students, staff faculty, and parents of various social, cultural, economic and educational backgrounds.

Demonstrated ability to research, analyze and interpret data.

Excellent and accurate data entry and record keeping skills the ability to pay strict attention to detail, spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Demonstrated professional administrative/clerical skills with knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently in a fast-paced work environment with constant shifting priorities.

Ability to learn and utilize new policies, work processes, and computer applications.

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion when presented with confidential information and material

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to work with ethnically and culturally diverse populations in a number of capacities with professionalism and sensitivity and to maintain cooperative working relationships with the public and the university community.

Ability to work effectively as a team member, as well as independently, and to maintain a professional and business-oriented office environment.

