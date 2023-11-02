Salary: $5,323– 6,739 / Month

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits!

The Job: Under direction, assist the Forensic Services Director in overseeing the technical aspects of the Laboratory’s programs, with the specific objective of ensuring that those programs maintain compliance with accreditation requirements and statutorily imposed quality assurance requirements; plan and direct the activities of forensic services unit(s); act as liaison with other county criminal justice agencies. The current Forensic Services Supervisor opening is for a supervisor to oversee the development and operation of the Sheriff’s Office new Biology-DNA Program. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience with DNA laboratory accreditation as well as policies and procedures from a supervisory and technical standpoint.

