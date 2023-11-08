Salary: $8,563 – 11,424 / Month

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits!

The Job: The County of Santa Cruz is seeking an Acupuncturist Manager. Are you an experienced acupuncturist that would like to use your skills and knowledge to help our community? Do you have thorough knowledge of the following:

• Social and psychological needs, problems, behavior patterns and acupuncture treatments

• Anatomy and physiology related to the practice of acupuncture

• Availability of community and governmental services and resources

• California laws and regulations relative to the practice of acupuncture

• Sterile techniques

• The principles and practices of managing an acupuncture program administration

• The principles of supervision and training

• The principles of program evaluation

The Requirements: Please visit our website to view the job requirements.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.