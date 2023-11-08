Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist

Salary: $8,084 – 10,223 / Month

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits!

The Job: The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist to join the team at the Health Services Agency. Do you have experience as a Senior Mental Health Client Specialist? Do you have supervisory experience? Are you looking for an exciting new opportunity? If so, then please read on!

Possession of a Master’s Degree with a major in Social Work, Psychology, Psychiatric Nursing, Marriage, Family and Child Counseling, Registered Nursing, Certificate of Occupational Therapy, or closely related behavioral science field which has included completion of a university approved internship, preferably a clinical internship, in a mental health agency.
AND The equivalent to one year of experience at the level of Senior Mental Health Client Specialist providing treatment, counseling, or case management services to clients in a mental health setting, including some supervisory or lead experience. OR Qualification as a Certified Occupational Therapist or a Licensed Registered Nurse and five years of experience in mental health service delivery including some supervisory or lead experience.

License Requirements: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to obtain suitable transportation, which is approved by the appointing authority. Possession of one of the following licenses issued by the State of California: Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW); Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT); Registered Nurse (RN); Clinical Psychologist; or Occupational Therapist (OT). If licensed in another state, incumbent must obtain the appropriate license issued by the State of California within twenty-four months from the date of employment.

Requirements: Please visit our website to view the job requirements.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

