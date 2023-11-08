San Lorenzo Valley Water District is looking for applicants for the position of Director of Finance and Business Services. Please read the details of the position and how to apply below:

CLOSING DATE: Open until filled

SALARY: $10,373- $13,900 per month depending on qualifications

STATUS: Full-time, exempt

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here .

ABOUT THE DISTRICT

The San Lorenzo Valley Water District is in the coastal redwoods approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz, CA. If you live in the nearby towns of Felton or Scotts Valley, you are a relaxing 15-minute drive to work or the beach. The District maintains approximately 190 miles of pipeline and serves a population of approximately 35,000 customers. The SLV Water District was established in 1941 and serves the communities of Boulder Creek to Felton and Lompico to Scotts Valley.

DEFINITION

Under direction of the General Manager, the Director of Finance and Business Services performs professional accounting and administrative work to develop, implement and direct the finance, accounting and business functions of the District. Those functions include budgets, audits, customer service, general ledger, accounts payable, payroll, reimbursement, financial analysis, financial reporting, purchasing, warehousing and inventory control. The Director oversees and directs the work of assigned staff and consultants.

CLASS CHARACTERISTICS

The Director of Finance and Business Services is responsible for complex functions related to the fiscal and business components of the District. The position will provide direction, hands-on management and continual improvement of financial operations and business systems for a short- and long-term period. Work is performed with a high degree of independence.

Essential Duties (Duties may include, but are not limited to, the following)

Directs the District’s financial and accounting processes, including preparation and maintenance of fiscal and accounting records, preparation of timely and accurate financial reports, developing general accounting and internal control systems, preparing month-end closing as well as year-end closing, and coordinating annual audits.

Guides planning, organizing and managing of human resources activities, including benefits administration, employee relations, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, workers compensation, employee development, and other related activities.

Manages the District’s payroll function, including tax reporting supervises staff responsible for processing payroll and ensures that payroll work meets standards of accuracy and established deadlines.

Exercises supervision over staff including selection of candidates, preparation of employee evaluations, creating performance improvement plans to address problems, and implementing disciplinary action.

Directs the integration of computer-based systems for accounting and business record-keeping including project management, work orders, inventory and more.

Prepares prudent, reasonable annual accounting division budget and monitors same to ensure expenditures are within budget.

Ensures fiscal matters (grants, loans, bonds) are in compliance with State and Federal mandates.

QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated Knowledge Of And Performance In The Following Areas:

Accounting theory, principles and practices and their application

Advanced accounting and financial reporting systems

Advanced principles and practices of budget preparation and administration

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision including planning, organizing, reviewing work and training and evaluating staff

Principles and practices of financial analysis

Computer applications related to accounting, budgeting and fiscal management

Principles, practices and trends of public and business administration

Applicable federal, state, and district laws rules and regulations

Training And Experience Guidelines:

Any combination of training and experience that demonstrates attainment of the required knowledge and ability to perform the required work (with reasonable accommodation, if needed), typically:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration or a closely related field is required. A Master’s degree in a related field is highly desirable.

Five years of progressively responsible experience in governmental/ municipal finance, accounting or auditing, including at least three years of administrative and management responsibility.

Certification as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Government Finance Officer (CGFO) or Certified Government Finance Manager (CGFM) is highly desirable.

A valid California class C driver’s license must be maintained at all times.

Benefits:

This District provides a competitive benefit package, including but not limited to comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance, Paid Time Off, Paid Holidays, CalPERS Pension, Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, and more.