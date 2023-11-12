10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Director of Finance and Business at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at The County of Santa Cruz
- Pest Management Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance For Health
- Compliance Manager at Ecology Action
- Program Manager at Community Bridges
- Acupuncturist Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz
