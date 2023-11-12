Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, California
(Alfred Leung)
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Director of Finance and Business at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  2. Behavioral Health Supervising Client Specialist at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Pest Management Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  5. Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
  6. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  7. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance For Health
  8. Compliance Manager at Ecology Action
  9. Program Manager at Community Bridges
  10. Acupuncturist Manager at The County of Santa Cruz

