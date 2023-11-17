Academic Personnel Coordinator

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

• Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

• UC Retirement Plans

• Group Term Life Insurance

• Legal Insurance

• Pet Insurance

• Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

• Meal Allowance

• Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link .

The IRD for this job is: 12-07-2023

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Originally founded in 1997, the Baskin School of Engineering is the first professional school at UC Santa Cruz. Over the past 20 years, Baskin Engineering has become a unique 21st century school of engineering and technology, characterized by evolutionary growth fueled by on-going research opportunities that open new areas of intellectual inquiry. Baskin Engineering has grown to include six academic departments, a variety of research centers and institutes, and has ambitious plans for further programmatic growth. The focus of Baskin Engineering educational programming is to instill strong basic knowledge for sound practice in science and ethical engineering for the well-being of society. Its diverse curricula facilitates creative thinking and prepares students for productive and rewarding careers. Baskin Engineering is focused on building collaborative connections and expanding instruction and research activities for faculty and students at UC Santa Cruz, both at its Santa Cruz campus and at its campus in Silicon Valley, the international center of technological innovation.

We champion new ideas and uphold the UCSC Principles of Community.

JOB SUMMARY

The Academic Personnel Coordinator supports the senate and non senate personnel appointment/reappointment efforts of the Baskin Engineering (BE) Division. This position will be responsible for processing AHR research and lab related appointments which includes (but is not limited to): researchers, non-senate staff, and postdocs, involved in projects supported within BE Departments.

Under the general supervision of the Senior/Lead Department Manager, the Acad Personnel Coordinator executes tasks necessary for AHR administration of academic senate and non senate employees, including policy guidance and database tracking. This position works with records that may contain personal identity or other sensitive information. This position is part of an administrative team dedicated to providing accurate, insightful, analytical, and timely support, and oversight to enable personnel advancements. The administrative team values organizational efficiency and effectiveness, and fiscal stewardship.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $35.11 - $40.66/hour. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007714 (ACAD HR ANL 2)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

65% - Academic Personnel and Recruitment Management

Liaise with BE academic personnel to manage appointment and reappointment process by administering review dossiers for academic senate and non senate staff in collaboration with external departments and the internal group’s directors and researchers.

Maintain working knowledge of the Academic Personnel Manual and Campus Academic Personnel Manual.

Work with BE academic personnel and ISSS to ensure appropriate employment immigration visas are requested and adhere to strict timelines.

Maintain awareness of visa issues, policy, and deadlines.

Coordinate aspects of the academic senate search process for open recruitments, including, coordinating search plans, paperwork and compliance data, and working UCSC recruitment and academic employee databases (UC Recruit and DivData) and appointment file processing.

15% - Non Senate Personnel Recruitment

Coordinate aspects of the academic non senate search process for open recruitments, including, coordinating search plans, paperwork and compliance data, and working UCSC recruitment and academic employee databases (UC Recruit and DivData) and appointment file processing.

10% - Non Senate Personnel Tracking & Reporting

Prepare, assemble, and submit for approval, the appointment and reappointment dossiers for Postdoctoral Scholars and researchers. Verify appropriateness of appointment/reappointment, title, salary, percent of time, and exemptions to open recruitment. Implement and adhere to established policies and procedures.

Generate personnel related reports using UCSC reporting tool (Infoview) on an as needed basis or as requested. Assesses and summarizes data.

10% - General Department Support

Provide general department support as needed to the Sr. Department Manager, including but not limited to: space auditing, updating of the curriculum and leave plan, auditing of departmental budgets. etc.

Be present and support faculty at departmental meetings.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training.

Basic knowledge of and ability to apply / interpret organization and college policies and procedures which govern academic HR.

Knowledge of academic culture and education goals of Engineering.

Analytical skills to conduct analysis and develop recommendations to unit management; math skills sufficient to calculate compensation payments.

Demonstrated problem solving skills.

Demonstrated interpersonal skills with the ability to establish and maintain effective and collaborative working relationships in a diverse and inclusive environment.

Demonstrated oral communication skills.

Demonstrated written communication skills.

Organizational skills with the ability to effectively prioritize a heavy workload with the pressure of deadlines and frequent interruptions.

Ability to use discretion and maintain confidentiality.

Demonstrated ability to work in a computerized office environment, including skills with word processing, databases, spreadsheets, text editing applications, Google Suite, and electronic mail systems.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge of Baskin Engineering formal and informal policies and procedures and understanding of variances to stated policies.

Knowledge of UC Santa Cruz and regulations, processes, protocols and procedures for budget, accounting and fund management and/or personnel management.

Experience with UCSC administrative systems (such as AIS, DivData, PPS, CruzPay, CruzBuy, InfoView, CCLP).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

Ability to successfully work with and around a variety of fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides.

Ability to perform vertebrate pest control such as trapping, baiting, or other types of rodent control.

The ability to ascend/descend ladders with or without accommodation.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.