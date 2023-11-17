Executive Assistant to the Dean

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Originally founded in 1997, the Baskin School of Engineering is the first professional school at UC Santa Cruz. Over the past 20 years, Baskin Engineering has become a unique 21st century school of engineering and technology, characterized by evolutionary growth fueled by on-going research opportunities that open new areas of intellectual inquiry. Baskin Engineering has grown to include six academic departments, a variety of research centers and institutes, and has ambitious plans for further programmatic growth. The focus of Baskin Engineering educational programming is to instill strong basic knowledge for sound practice in science and ethical engineering for the well-being of society. Its diverse curricula facilitates creative thinking and prepares students for productive and rewarding careers. Baskin Engineering is focused on building collaborative connections and expanding instruction and research activities for faculty and students at UC Santa Cruz, both at its Santa Cruz campus and at its campus in Silicon Valley, the international center of technological innovation.

We champion new ideas and uphold the UCSC Principles of Community.

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction of the Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff, the Executive Assistant is responsible for providing direct high-level administrative and project management to the Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff. The incumbent will actively collaborate with the Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff, faculty and staff within the Baskin Engineering Division, and with colleagues throughout the division and campus to ensure all Dean’s meeting, decision support, travel, calendar, and logistical needs are handled promptly and efficiently.

This position requires an appreciation of the mission of the institution as well as the insight, tact, discretion and diplomacy to deal effectively with executives, staff, faculty, students and community members. As representatives of the Dean, all members of the Dean’s Office are expected to model the UC Santa Cruz Principles of Community and to demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in their interactions with senior leaders, faculty, students and staff at all levels of the organization, with colleagues, throughout the UC system and their interactions with agencies, organization and individuals outside of the UC system.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $73,300 - $84,900/year. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007384 (EXEC AST 3)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

60% - Administrative Operations

Oversees and ensures the daily administrative operations run smoothly for executive management (Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff), including coordinating travel, entertainment and meeting arrangements, preparing reports, client relations, training and supervising dean’s office support staff.

Exercising independent judgment and initiative, provides professional administrative support and advice to the Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff on a broad range of Divisional issues that may be sensitive or confidential in nature. Utilizing broad knowledge and understanding of the Baskin Engineering Division and overall campus, the Executive Assistant to the Dean manages the flow of communication and correspondence.

Manages the Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff’s calendar and priorities in response to requests, exercising independent judgment regarding priorities based on knowledge and context of divisional activities and campus objectives.

Schedules and supports meetings convened by the Dean or Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff, as directed.

Prepares agendas, distributes materials and arranges logistics for regular divisional meetings; drafts and distributes minutes; tracks items for follow up.

Provides support in organizing large scale or complex events, including arranging and managing logistics, guest accommodations, travel, etc.

Provides timely responses to action items resulting from email (including Dean’s email), deliberative meeting notes and other correspondence.

Manages the Dean’s Office Google Drive, divisional emails list and shared drive to archive, retrieve and store documents: including the documents, history, emails and hard copies.

Collaborates with other divisional and campus staff as needed to ensure Dean’s office priorities are met.

Acts as liaison and cultivates working relationships with executive support staff in other campus academic and support units.

Participates in workshops and trainings, professional groups and organizations in order to enhance skills and stay current on tools.

May supervise students and/or office assistants.

40% - Project Management

With general direction from the Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff, coordinates special projects and initiatives; provides advice and assistance with divisional planning activities and issue-oriented groups.

Maintains a comprehensive database of initiatives and assignments, to include actions delegated.

Manage and track projects using project management tools such as Asana.

Supports effective use of project management tools to enhance collaboration across offices and progress on shared goals.

Track divisional deadlines, special projects and Dean’s initiatives to help ensure timely completion.

Organizes ad hoc committees appointed by the Dean on a broad range of issues.

Provide or ensure administrative support to the division’s standing committees, ad hoc committees, and task forces including the scheduling of meetings, preparation of agendas, and compilation of materials for distribution.

Maintains list of members and facilitate communication among members.

Independently and collaboratively manages projects of all scales and durations with complex issues and competing priorities.

Manages in-person and remote events related to projects.

Uses influence and project management skills to ensure progress toward outcomes for these groups.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training.

Experience in managing projects and solving problems with efficiency and thoroughness.

Ability to identify objectives, prioritize multiple, competing assignments, and meet deadlines with minimal or no direction and with a high standard of accuracy and attention to detail.

Effective communication skills with diverse populations, including staff, faculty, alumni, donors, students, and external constituencies - both verbally and in writing.

Skilled in active listening and interpretation.

Ability to convey information clearly and accurately, including key institutional messages on behalf of the Dean and Assistant Dean and Chief of Staff.

Thorough knowledge of common organization specific and other computer application programs. Data, information, and computer literacy with demonstrated knowledge and experience using standard computing tools including Google Suite, project management tools (Asana), and other web-based tools and applications. Demonstrated ability to learn new emerging applications.

Ability to use high-level discretion and maintain a high level of confidentiality and diplomacy.

Ability to function independently and manage a professional, high-volume, deadline-driven office.

Political acumen and sensitivities to the differing perspectives and political circumstances within all levels of the organization as well as the Office of the President and external constituencies.

