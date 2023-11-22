Communications Specialist

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

• Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

• UC Retirement Plans

• Group Term Life Insurance

• Legal Insurance

• Pet Insurance

• Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

• Meal Allowance

• Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link .

The IRD for this job is: 12-14-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Originally founded in 1997, the Baskin School of Engineering is the first professional school at UC Santa Cruz. Over the past 25 years, Baskin Engineering has become a unique 21st century school of engineering and technology, characterized by evolutionary growth fueled by on-going research opportunities that open new areas of intellectual inquiry. Baskin Engineering has grown to include six academic departments, a variety of research centers and institutes, and has ambitious plans for further programmatic growth. The focus of Baskin Engineering educational programming is to instill strong basic knowledge for sound practice in science and ethical engineering for the well-being of society. Its diverse curricula facilitates creative thinking and prepares students for productive and rewarding careers. Baskin Engineering is focused on building collaborative connections and expanding instruction and research activities for faculty and students at UC Santa Cruz, both at its Santa Cruz campus and at its campus in Silicon Valley, the international center of technological innovation.

We champion new ideas and uphold the UCSC Principles of Community.

JOB SUMMARY

Independently oversees a comprehensive communications program for a unit or school with moderately complex communications requirements. The communications program usually includes written, visual, digital and electronic communications. Works with management to develop and execute organizational communication and market branding strategy. Designs and implements information campaigns.

Under the general supervision and guidance of the Director of Communications, the incumbent will create, distribute, and maintain print and electronic communications information to increase the visibility and brand awareness and affinity of the Baskin School of Engineering through the promotion of engineering education and research at UCSC; develop and execute online marketing campaigns to promote the school; increase reach and relevance of the school’s social media accounts; and promote engineering events in collaboration with the Baskin Engineering Dean’s Office.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $89,350 - $104,400/year. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007477 (COMM SPEC 3)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% -

Manages comprehensive communications programs, including written, visual, digital, and electronic communications.

Ensures production of high quality products that effectively deliver on-brand messages within budget and time constraints.

Develops new content for print and digital communications, including social media (Facebook, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and others); news items and feature stories, including student, faculty, and alumni interviews and profiles; internal communications, including newsletters and announcements; research reports and case studies; slide presentation content; email marketing; and print materials, including recruitment materials, event promotions, academic program fliers, and other needs.

Analyzes and researches campaigns effectiveness through analytic measuring tools, report results to management, and suggest adjustments for more successful future projects.

Maintains and builds knowledge of emerging communication trends, requirements and developments (for example, accessibility issues) and recommends or implements actions.

30% -

Manages and edits content for the Baskin Engineering website to meet the strategic goals and needs of the division. Assists with website needs of other key Baskin Engineering units. Creates digital content for the web including copy, design, and images ensuring brand consistency and a positive user experience.

A key member of UCSC’s website migration project. Audits existing websites and prepares content for migration to new WordPress templates. Uses project management tools, technical skills, and best practices to support the migration to WordPress, sustain dynamic content, and address issues as they arise.

20% -

Works with management and clients to create, develop, and implement long and short term strategic communications plans and / or projects. Helps plan and execute online campaigns for high-profile events and initiatives (e.g., Engineers Week, Giving Day, and commencement), as well for high-profile research announcements and publications.

Advises and consults with departmental / school administration regarding all aspects of communications including developing strong communications strategies that effectively deliver the desired message, policy interpretation, and problem resolution.

In conjunction with Baskin Engineering management, plans, develops, and executes print and digital campaigns to promote Baskin Engineering’s research, graduate programs, undergraduate achievements, and other school-wide programs. Creates text and visuals for campaigns, selects target audiences, and implements campaigns.

Engages with staff, student interns, partners, and vendors to complete collaborative and effective communication and marketing projects.

10% -

Continuously improves relevance, reach, and engagement on social media. Collaborates on annual strategic planning for accounts.

Liaises with UC-(system-)wide and campus-wide social media and marketing councils to ensure that the school’s messaging is on target, and that Baskin Engineering content is promoted across the system.

10% -

Identifies specific communications needs and develops the content and process for organizational improvements.

Identifies photo and video needs. Schedules and manages video and photo sessions, and works with vendors.

Identifies marketing communications needs, and support tools.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training.

Knowledge of various aspects of communications and marketing, including strategic planning for various media channels, technical aspects and requirements of various channels, and most appropriate and effective applications.

Solid skills to create, develop, and implement strategic communication plans.

Knowledge and skills to advise and consult with management to ensure delivery of on-brand messages to the target audiences.

Solid verbal and active listening skills.

Solid written communication skills. Strong editing and interview skills, with experience in creating news stories, and profiles.

Solid interpersonal and political acumen skills.

Knowledge of location protocols and channels for communication internally and externally.

Digital marketing experience sufficient to plan and execute social media campaigns across various social channels. Ability to keep up with social media trends and effectively apply changing trends while maintaining proper tone and messaging.

Experience with drafting effective text copy and selecting aesthetic and impactful visuals for campaigns.

Experience creating and managing email campaigns through an email marketing platform, such as MailChimp.

Knowledge and understanding of website platforms such as Drupal and Wordpress to update and maintain web content.

Experience with analytic tools, campaign reports, and presenting analysis.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge and understanding of technical applications to effectively direct technical staff, or personally perform technical work, including design concepts, various media channels, and applications.

Knowledge of the organization, its achievements, mission, vision, goals, policies, practices, infrastructure, and a strong knowledge of current affairs, and issues in higher education and / or health sciences.

Experience with paid ad campaigns (working with vendor/provider, selecting target audience, etc.)

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

Ability to successfully work with and around a variety of fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides.

Ability to perform vertebrate pest control such as trapping, baiting, or other types of rodent control.

The ability to ascend/descend ladders with or without accommodation.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.