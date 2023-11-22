This position is located within the Department of Commerce (DOC), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Marine Fisheries Services (NMFS), Southwest Fisheries Science Center (SWFSC) with one vacancy located in Santa Cruz, CA.

Salary

$121,873 - $183,500 per year

Pay scale & grade

ZP 4

Location

Santa Cruz, CA

Remote job

No

Telework eligible

Yes—as determined by the agency policy.

Travel Required

Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed

No

Duties

As a Facilities Engineer, you will perform the following duties:

Ensure facilities meet mandated requirements for security, protection and preservation of properties. Analyze and evaluate facilities for risks and proactively mitigate risks by establishing plans, guidelines, and internal instruction.

Develop annual maintenance plans for the laboratory. Conduct reviews of utility management and energy conservation efforts to ensure proper use of utilities, load reduction plans, etc.

Evaluate and determine the priority for maintenance, repair, and improvements of the building and advise leadership with staff to determine impacts of projects and requirements. Conduct facility and inspections with regards to safety, physical security and facility maintenance. Interpret regulations, directives, and policies.

Responsible for all administrative responsibilities/functions incumbent upon a Supervisor. Provide administrative direction for a team responsible for facility operations, planning, construction, and maintenance of a federal research lab. Oversee facility management, aquarium, custodial, grounds, environmental compliance, safety (including hazardous waste), GOV and small boat, security, and IT operations including mechanical, seawater and freshwater, building automation, fire alarm, and security systems.

Requirements

Conditions of Employment

This position will be filled under the DOC Alternative Personnel Systems (CAPS). This system replace the Federal GS pay plan and structure. Under CAPS, positions are classified by career, pay plan, and pay band.

The ZP-4 is equivalent to the GS-13/14

Key Requirements :

Applicants must be U.S. Citizens. Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation. Selectee may be subject to serving a one-year probationary period. More requirements are listed under Qualifications and Other Information. Must be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov) This position is not in the bargaining unit. Selectee must provide a valid state driver’s license & safe driving record. Payment of relocation incentive may be authorized. Payment of recruitment incentive may be authorized. Repayment of Student Loans may be authorized. If selected, an OGE Form 450 financial disclosure is required

Throughout the recruitment and hiring process we will be communicating with you via email; therefore, it is imperative that the email address you provide when applying for this vacancy remains active. Should your email address change, please notify the point of contact identified in the vacancy announcement as soon as possible so that we can update our system.

Because this position requires travel for official business, the selectee will be required to apply for a charge card within 30 calendar days of appointment. Individuals who have delinquent account balances from a previous Government charge card will be required to satisfy their existing obligation before a new card can be issued.

